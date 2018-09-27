COLUMBIA — Shi Smith roasted his man off the line, popped his head back and sure enough, the spiral was arching toward him. The football plopped neatly into his hands, his legs carried him into the end zone and he prepared for the grins.
He was smiling. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley was smiling. Coach Will Muschamp was smiling.
Steve Taneyhill was smiling.
“It happened right in front of me,” said Taneyhill, the former Gamecock quarterback who coached Smith at Union County High. “I think it was the same play that he scored on against Michigan.”
Taneyhill was a guest of USC on the sideline for last week’s game at Vanderbilt, a serendipitous reunion as he was able to see his former student play his best game to date. Smith caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, keeping his streak of never dropping a pass throughout his college career intact.
That's zero drops.
Smith has caught 40 passes — 29 in 2017, 11 this season — with four going for touchdowns.
Even in a receiving corps blessed with Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, the sophomore from Union is starring.
“He could go play corner or nickel or safety for us right now and be really, really good at it,” Muschamp said. “He’s going to stay on offense … nobody panic.”
Taneyhill saw the speed when he attended an 8th-grade game. Smith was a quarterback but Taneyhill thought he’d make a terrific safety on the way to becoming Union County’s QB.
But Smith attended a Clemson football camp — he was invited by Jeff Scott, son of Brad Scott, Taneyhill’s coach at USC from 1994-95 — and returned a wide receiver. It stuck.
Smith’s slight 5-10 frame belied a toughness that, combined with his speed and magnetic hands, created the future of the Gamecocks’ receiver group.
“He’s got great hands, no question,” Taneyhill said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s tough. I also heard coach Muschamp say he can pick everything up. He is football-intelligent for sure.”
It’s a bit of vindication for Taneyhill, who doesn’t hide his fierce loyalty to USC but never pushed one of his players to become a Gamecock. He would always want his kids to go where they felt comfortable and have the best chance to succeed — and if that happened to be USC, great.
He wanted that for another of his former prize pupils, a defensive end named Gaines Adams when the two were at tiny Cambridge Academy, a squad that played 8-man football. Taneyhill recommended that USC take a look at Adams but the Gamecocks didn’t show much interest. Adams, who unexpectedly died in 2010, had an outstanding career at Clemson and was a Top-5 NFL Draft pick.
Two different situations, but Taneyhill was glad the day that former USC assistant Shawn Elliott showed up at Union. Elliott offered Smith on the last day of the ninth-grade school year and while there may have been some wavering over the rest of high school, Smith always remembered who first came to the table.
“I was hoping Carolina would be his first offer, and coach Elliott did,” Taneyhill said. “Steve Spurrier came to see him three times, maybe, during a school day. When Muschamp got the job, he took the job on a Friday or Saturday and on Monday, he came to see Shi.”
Muschamp credited Taneyhill for keeping Smith on USC’s radar and the Gamecocks never hesitated to start him, even as a freshman. The streak quickly became a running storyline — when USC was afflicted with the drops against Georgia, folks wondered why Smith wasn’t more of an option considering he never lets one through his mitts.
All receivers drop a few. It will end sometime. Right?
“I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Samuel said.
That would bring more excitement, more points and more smiles.