COLUMBIA — The feelings were confusing. South Carolina fought second-ranked Clemson in a 56-35 loss Saturday, set numerous records in an offensive explosion and had a lot of people rechanneling an old Gamecock expression.
“Wait 'til next year.”
Can USC harness that and carry it through a full year until rivalry time again? Is that feasible?
“I don’t see why we couldn’t. We have all the guys in the world to do it, we have all the coaching staff in the world to do it,” USC backup center Chandler Farrell said. “This team is only going up from here.”
The Gamecocks (6-5) prepare for Akron this week with the knowledge that if they were healthy defensively, if they had gotten just three points from two red zone possessions against Clemson that ended with no points, it could have been a different game. They feel they were right there with the undefeated Tigers, and an offense that rolled up 600 yards can’t be questioned.
Sure, it could be repeated next year. But that’s an awfully long time to think it definitely will. There’s just too much else that can happen.
The Gamecocks won’t be the same team next year, losing Deebo Samuel, Zack Bailey, Jacob August, Dennis Daley and perhaps Donell Stanley, Bryan Edwards and Jake Bentley (all will apply for NFL Draft evaluations). Neither will Clemson, for that matter.
Yet even if everyone was coming back, it’s tough to carry that emotion through a full offseason and then 11 more games to get another crack at the Tigers. The Gamecocks still have two games to play this year.
Plus, there is the history of USC trying to rechannel emotion from the past. Remember “Never Again?”
Peeved after a 56-7 loss at Clemson two years ago, USC said “Never Again” after that game and leading up to the 2017 rivalry game. Clemson blasted the Gamecocks, 34-10, at Williams-Brice Stadium a year ago.
Never again sure happened again. And Will Muschamp has always said, and said again Tuesday, that the only thing other than schematics that he takes from a loss is that USC lost.
“We still lost. It still sucks, you know?” said Bailey, the senior offensive lineman from Summerville who will play his final home game Saturday. “But we just got to put that behind us and come out with the same mindset we had last week and the week before that.”
Tight end Kyle Markway thought it could happen, though. The offensive success against Clemson won’t be mentioned every day, but it could be a motivator throughout the 2019 season.
“Yeah, for sure. We got a lot of guys coming back, with Jake and everybody working this offseason, we’d probably be better than this year, hopefully,” Markway said. “Probably just table it, and bring it up when the time is right.”
Bentley snubbed for SEC honor
Bentley was not selected as the SEC’s offensive player of the week Monday despite becoming the first SEC quarterback to ever throw for 500 yards against a top-5 opponent. Two other quarterbacks, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur, shared the award.
Muschamp didn’t take any shots at the two that did win it, but was incredulous that Bentley didn’t.
“I’ve been in this league a long time, so I have learned, we have a saying, ‘It Just Means More,’” Muschamp said, referring to the SEC slogan. “It just means more, sometimes, depending on what your logo is.”