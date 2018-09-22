NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jake Bentley could have played better against Georgia two weeks ago, and it’s Quarterback Law that you always take the blame even if it’s not your fault. So he shrugged and said sure, the six drops South Carolina’s pass-catchers had in the first half against the Bulldogs could have been thrown better.
Or they could have been thrown to Shi Smith.
“I’m prepared,” the sophomore from Union said after he led a 37-14 thrashing of Vanderbilt on Saturday. “I’ll do everything I need to be prepared for it. I’m going to just stay humble and do my job.”
Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards may get the headlines, but more are coming Smith’s way after he caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Smith, who learned under the tutelage of famed Gamecock QB Steve Taneyhill in high school, kept his career-long streak going — he’s never, not once, dropped a pass.
“He’s just so electric, so fast,” Bentley gushed. “Just put it up for him and let him go get it.”
He’s not the tallest or can jump the highest. He’s not a triple threat like Samuel on kickoffs and end-arounds.
But he’s gonna catch the ball. Bentley fired to him after he roasted his defender for a 38-yard touchdown 55 seconds into the game, then nailed him again for 52 yards down to the 2-yard line in the second quarter.
Smith was tripped before he could score, otherwise he’d have two TDs. But the opportunities he’ll continue to get as opponents don’t know which receiver to defend are plenty of salve.
“Yes sir, I love it,” Smith said. “(Samuel and Edwards are) good guys, they encourage me every chance they get. I just feed off them.”
USC coach Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks felt good about the matchup in the slot against Vanderbilt, and they’ll feel good about it in a lot of weeks the rest of the way.
Defenders have to be scratching their heads. It’s hard enough to defend Samuel and Edwards at once.
Adding another to that borders on supernaturally bad luck. Which is always brought on by No. 13.