COLUMBIA — The position was one of concern in the preseason, but has improved.
Yet the improvement is tempered due to declining health.
South Carolina's football team enters Saturday’s game with Tennessee hurting in the secondary, as J.T. Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) won’t play. The Texas two, brought in as graduate transfers specifically to alleviate a shortage of experienced defensive backs, have been part of a revolving door in the defensive backfield that has continued to spin, but hasn’t solved the problem.
Jamyest Williams is back in a starting spot alongside Steven Montac at safety, but the injuries have forced freshman R.J. Roderick to play major minutes. Javon Charleston and Jaylin Dickerson, who haven't seen an increase in their playing time or statistics, are the fourth and fifth players at the position.
The Gamecocks gave up chunk yardage to Texas A&M. “They were hitting a few big plays in a row,” said defensive end Aaron Sterling. “We’ve got to adjust with what they give us.”
And adjust while opponents are adjusting to USC’s weaknesses. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano may have taken a beating last week against Alabama but he’s still scheduled to start Saturday. And he might have a different game plan for the Gamecocks.
The Volunteers have run the ball on 72 percent of their first-down plays this season. Their rushing offense ranks last in the SEC. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt just may author some changes for this week, especially knowing USC's secondary is spotty.
“Jarrett Guarantano is a quarterback, over 60 percent of his passes he’s completed,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “But what really strikes you when you watch the tape is the deep balls. He has been very accurate with the deep balls.”
Tennessee receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings (older brother of USC women’s basketball player Alexis Jennings) also drew Muschamp’s praise as big, physical players. The Gamecocks don’t need a repeat of the Texas A&M game, where tight end Jace Sternberger picked on the secondary throughout and USC had neither the speed nor talent to get him to the ground.
Muschamp said he isn’t satisfied with how the entire defense has played this season but also knew depth would be an issue. The hope was to play enough guys and get them up to speed so if injuries happened, the Gamecocks could deal with it.
They have the bodies to plug in, but the rest continues to experience growing pains.