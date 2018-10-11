COLUMBIA — It could be words that would show Knute Rockne and Tim Tebow just what exactly a passionate diatribe is. It could be a trail of broken blackboards and overturned Gatorade coolers.
It’s really nothing like that. It’s simply focusing on what South Carolina can do and do a lot better.
“I wish I could say it was a great halftime speech,” coach Will Muschamp said, “but it wasn’t.”
The last three games, the Gamecocks’ defense has controlled the second half. In six quarters, USC has allowed 12 points, all of those coming in last week’s win over Missouri.
Yardage slightly increased against Vanderbilt (132 in the first, 152 in the second) but points didn’t. In a loss at Kentucky, the Gamecocks allowed 90 yards and no points in the second half.
Last week’s 490 yards allowed to Missouri were unsightly, but only 169 came after halftime. The 12 points, of which three came on a 57-yard field goal, were nearly enough to win.
But not.
What’s the secret, if it’s not Muschamp slinging markers or Javon Kinlaw threatening to eat the next person that blows a tackle?
“We just game-plan. We come in and talk about it at halftime,” shrugged safety Jamyest Williams. “We make the right adjustments and come together as a team. They say what they got to say and we go out there and execute.”
The obvious question is why it isn’t better to start. It’s the game these days — watch all the film, come up with the solutions, but it’s up to the players to stop it. And the opposing coach watches film, too, and figures out ways to attack weaknesses.
That’s what halftime is for, besides grabbing an orange slice or two. Coaches find a common area for improvement, and perhaps remind the defenders how well they can play.
“We played blocks better. We didn’t get bounced as many times,” Muschamp said of Missouri. “We’re going to go back and make sure our players understand exactly what gap control is, run-fit is.”
That would come in handy Saturday, as Texas A&M will come in wanting to run the ball. Tailback Trayveon Williams is leading the SEC in rushing and quarterback Kellen Mond can create a dimension with his legs that could give USC’s porous run defense a long afternoon.
“The coaches come in and do their adjustments with the scheme and what they want to call, and guys just realize we build off of winning the fourth quarter,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “It varies, but at the end of the day, we always try to finish strong.”
The Gamecocks have done so twice in the last three games.