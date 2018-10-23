COLUMBIA — It would be easier if not for last year.
If only there was slight improvement. If only South Carolina had lost a sizable chunk of the starting lineup, and not just two all-world players.
A seven-win season in 2017, maybe with a loss in the bowl game, and a completely rebuilt offense. That would make the Gamecocks’ 3-3 mark halfway through 2018 understandable, although not enjoyable.
But the Gamecocks won nine games last year, and while that was mostly done in spite of themselves, nine wins is nine wins. Nearly every key player save Hayden Hurst and Skai Moore returned.
And USC sits at 3-3. The level of fan unrest has every Tweet about the team met with sarcasm not heard since Chandler Bing in the second season of “Friends” or gloom not seen since Travis pointed his rifle at Old Yeller.
“Most of the games that we lost, there’s been two or three plays that really turned the game, or two or three plays that could have turned it our way,” senior Bryson Allen-Williams said. “We just got to understand we got to be smarter, tougher football players and understand that we can’t make little simple mistakes and be a good team.”
As the Gamecocks prepare to resume their season against Tennessee on Saturday after their bye week, there’s still plenty of good that can happen. The Volunteers are in a severe rebuilding phase, Ole Miss has no defense and Chattanooga is on the schedule for a reason. The odds may be stacked against USC winning at Florida or Clemson, but the chances to pull them off are there.
Coach Will Muschamp hadn’t had a lot of engagement with his team when he spoke on Sunday — as per custom, the team had Friday and Saturday off, a good practice Sunday and was set to have Monday off — but said he didn’t throw any chairs around the locker room or coo sunshine about what Lee Elia would call a disheartening (censored) situation.
“I told the team this is not where we wanted to be, but this is where we are,” Muschamp said, returning to the even-keeled, statistical approach. “These are the things that we need to do to improve.”
He stressed turnover margin, a strength last year that’s become minus-6 this year. “You can’t win when you’re minus-6,” he said. He talked details of player job descriptions position to position, which while he didn’t offer specifics, surely had to include receivers catching the ball and defenders making tackles.
“Four or five plays in the game. You got to be able to make those plays,” Muschamp said of the Texas A&M loss. “Those are two critical areas where we just haven’t done a good job.”
The breaks USC received throughout those nine wins last year have come back around. And while they haven’t lost to anybody who isn’t somebody, they’ve lost as many games as they’ve won.
It hasn’t been a fun year, but it could still turn into one.
Game on for Dec. 1
Muschamp confirmed the Gamecocks will play on Dec. 1 to make up for their Sept. 15 game that was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. USC is still waiting to finalize the opponent, but the game will be played.
“I’m very confident we’ll be playing Dec. 1,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know against who.”