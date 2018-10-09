COLUMBIA — They’re not going to find a new alignment or discover a drawing of a revolutionary scheme behind the chalkboard. Skai Moore, Jadeveon Clowney and Antonio Allen ain’t coming back for a game, either.
After five games, South Carolina’s defense is what it is.
And against the run, it’s awful.
“At the end of the day, the first thing you got to look at is yourself as a coach. ‘What are we asking these guys to do?’” Will Muschamp said. “Obviously, we’re not coaching it as good as we can coach it, and that’s on me.”
There’s never been a question of Muschamp’s defensive acumen. Even if his defenses went into a season looking ragged, he would find some way to make them competitive and often great.
This year, with sparse experience and talent in the secondary, USC ranks second in the SEC in pass defense.
That’s only because teams don’t have to pass when the Gamecocks are giving up a hefty 194 rushing yards per game, the second-worst total in the league (Ole Miss is allowing 195.7).
USC gave up 312 yards (286 if adding sack yardage, which Muschamp doesn’t look at) to Missouri last week. The Gamecocks yielded 210 to Kentucky the week before. The Tigers (sixth) and Wildcats (third) are two of the best rushing teams in the league.
Another one, Texas A&M (fifth) visits Columbia on Saturday. The Aggies are led by Trayveon Williams, who replaced Benny Snell as the SEC’s top rusher last week.
You may see where there’s a bit of concern.
“You got to play sound technique. You have to make sure you’re doing your job,” lineman Daniel Fennell said. “We all, myself included, could do a better job tackling.”
That’s the biggest problem. Half of USC’s issues come from simply not wrapping up. Muschamp pointed out that last year, specifically in a loss at A&M, the Gamecocks didn’t allow explosive runs. If a runner hit the second level, they made the tackle and got him down for 8 yards, instead of 28.
This year, USC has been a revolving door in the second and third levels. Linebackers don’t stay in their gaps, can’t make the tackles, and that heaps the pressure on the secondary to do it for them much farther downfield.
The scheme isn’t going to be overhauled after five games. The players aren’t going to turn into Lawrence Taylor clones, either. Muschamp said he and his staff were at Williams-Brice Stadium until the wee hours Sunday night and Monday morning looking for a solution.
“Well, I think that it’s not one thing you can put your finger on and say, ‘Eureka! Here we go,’” Muschamp said. “It’s some misfits at times, whether it’s from our secondary position or linebacker position, getting bounced out of a gap at times, leveraging the ball and tackling.
“We got to hash some things out to be able to stop the run better. We, in my opinion, are certainly capable, but we got to figure out some things.”
The Gamecocks don’t have a lot they can do with personnel outside of shifting some around and perhaps playing some new faces. With D.J. Wonnum still out and Eldridge Thompson undergoing season-ending surgery this week, there’s only so much USC can rotate in without landing on severe inexperience.
There’s also too much at stake to try and find a diamond in the rough, a guy who may play miles better than he practices and trust him to execute the mission. USC has what it has, and it has to be better.
“We got to do a better job tackling,” said safety Jamyest Williams, who oversees what the other 10 are doing from his safety spot. “It’s just the little things, wrapping up, bringing our feet in, finishing plays.”
The Aggies are going to run the ball. Why wouldn’t they, considering Kentucky and Missouri did the same with success?
USC got lucky last week when the allowed rushing yards weren’t enough to lose the game.
The Gamecocks don’t want to count on luck anymore.