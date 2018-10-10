COLUMBIA — Whether it’s Jake Bentley or Michael Scarnecchia under center this week, each needs some help. South Carolina simply cannot throw the ball 70 times per game and not expect some residual effects, such as one or both quarterbacks being sacked into oblivion.
It doesn’t matter who plays quarterback if they have no running game.
“We've got to find some ways (to run),” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “We can't get in a situation where we become a drop-back game.”
There was plenty of teeth-gnashing in real time as the Gamecocks, time and again, ran a running back into the Missouri defensive front last Saturday. Ten times in 15 tries USC ran on first down, and the only consistency shown was a tackle for loss or, on a good try, no gain.
The Tigers are good at stopping the run and were playing to stop the run. USC’s insistence on trying to loosen it instead of throwing at that butter-soft secondary was all by design, not so much trying to protect Michael Scarnecchia in his first career start.
“Sometimes it isn't pleasing to the eye at times, but you have to do those things in order to be able to create some balance in what you do and not let them tee off every single snap,” Muschamp said. “And that's what happens in our league with some of the defensive lines we face.”
USC goes into the Texas A&M game wounded. The Gamecocks' No. 3 running back, A.J. Turner, is questionable while in concussion protocol. Rico Dowdle and Ty’Son Williams spent the last game being popped, pushed, wrapped and wrangled by Missouri. Dowdle averaged 2.5 yards on 21 carries, and Williams managed 3.4 yards per carry on 15 attempts.
The running game opened a bit late in the game, weirdly when the torrential rains lashing Williams-Brice Stadium were at their peak, but it stands to reason the Gamecocks can’t expect to get that kind of weather, or play that well in it, on the following Saturday.
The Aggies shut down Kentucky’s elite rushing attack last week and are planning on a repeat Saturday, something the Gamecocks know they can’t afford if they want to keep their momentum going and keep the dreams of a good season alive.
“I know for any offense in this country, without the run game, it’s hard to have an established pass game,” said Scarnecchia, who started in place of the injured Bentley last week and passed for three touchdowns.
Whether he or Bentley is throwing, it won’t matter if neither of them can find success handing off.