COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp confirmed it on Tuesday. OrTre Smith’s season is over.
"OrTre Smith is going to have surgery next week. Genetic issue on his knee, it’s a subluxed kneecap, it slides out about 40 percent," Muschamp said. "It is very, very painful and something he has been dealing with over a long period of time."
Muschamp said Sunday that Smith, who traveled but did not play in Saturday's win at Vanderbilt, was suffering from a balky knee. The kneecap kept partially dislocating, causing pain and frustration for the former Wando High wide receiver.
A CT scan Monday showed results that recommended surgery. Smith, a Mount Pleasant native, will undergo a procedure next week and miss the rest of the season.
It was surprising to see the severity of the injury because of Smith's nature. He kept playing through the pain.
"OrTre never complains about anything. You ask him, ‘You OK?’ ‘I’m good. I’m good, I’m good,’" Muschamp said. "But it doesn’t look like he’s good. Eventually, he finally divulged to us it’s been hurting a lot."
Because the injury happened within the Gamecocks’ first four games, Smith will be able to redshirt and preserve three years of eligibility. Everyone is hoping the kneecap will be stabilized from the procedure and hold up as Smith attempts to return to the field in 2019.
Muschamp said he should be fine for spring practice.
“He’s been limited since August,” Muschamp said. “We’ve tried to give him days off, we’ve tried to give him everything we know how to do medically.”
Smith caught 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns last year and was in USC’s top-four rotation at receiver with Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith this year. He had three catches for 25 yards in the first two games.
Crosby and Cook
Tight end K.C. Crosby had surgery on a broken finger but should be fine for Saturday's game at No. 17 Kentucky.
Jamel Cook, the Southern Cal transfer USC was hoping would be able to bolster the secondary this year, did not have his request for immediate eligibility approved. He will sit this year and have two years to play two beginning in 2019.