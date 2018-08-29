COLUMBIA — It started early. Freshman corner Jaycee Horn sidled up to junior quarterback Jake Bentley.
“He came to me one day, said, ‘Hey man, if it’s one-on-one with Bryan, just throw it up,’” Bentley recalled.
Bentley shook his head. Some fresh rookie was asking, practically daring, to match up with Bryan Edwards, South Carolina’s top returning receiver and a bona fide star. It didn’t matter that Horn gave up two inches and 25 pounds to Edwards, or that Edwards can catch a penny thrown from a skyscraper.
Just throw it up.
“Because he knows that he’s either going to make a play, or get scored on,” Bentley said. “But he’s confident he’s going to make a play.”
Horn made his share of plays during preseason camp. He also gave up his share on some of those matchups against the best receiving corps in the SEC.
But he won enough to keep impressing the coaches. When the only depth chart of the season was released Tuesday, Horn was listed as the Gamecocks’ starter at nickel, and a backup at corner.
“We go back and forth. He’s not your average freshman, I think,” Edwards said. “He’s won in there a couple of times.”
The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn already had the bloodline and lived up to it with a fine preseason camp. Also considered to start at cornerback, he and nickel Keisean Nixon switched, although each will probably get turns at the other spot in a constantly evolving secondary.
Will Muschamp cautioned on Tuesday that sometimes freshmen will look great in camp but not so great in pregame warmups. Playing in front of 80,000 people can have that effect.
Yet with Horn, it’s not as big of a concern. It wasn’t just the observational skills of Muschamp and his coaches that said Horn could handle it.
“I go to Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards and go, ‘Who do you like?’” Muschamp said. “‘Jaycee is good, coach.’ I kind of trust players on that.”
If the guys who are catching the ball are having a difficult time catching the ball, that recommendation means a lot. When other defenders notice too, yeah, get that guy on the field.
“He’s definitely a baller,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “They find guys who can definitely do it, and he was one of those guys that the coaches have a lot of trust in. They see a lot in him, so I’m sure that he’s going to be able to hold up his end with him playing.”
Bentley said Horn intercepted him a couple of times, although he winked and thought he might have gotten a little lucky, but the freshman has earned his spot. It wasn’t just one time where Horn did something incredible to catch the QB’s eye.
“You just look at ‘wow, that’s a big-time play,’” Bentley said. “He made those all camp.”
Camp’s over, but school’s in.