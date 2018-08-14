COLUMBIA — Frank Martin has eight newcomers on his basketball team this season. They’ll need to grow up.
Quickly.
South Carolina released its non-conference basketball schedule on Tuesday, and it’s as full of bear traps as its 18-game SEC schedule will be. Martin, who’s already the first coach since Frank McGuire to lead the Gamecocks to four straight winning seasons and the author of the best season in program history, will be tested early and often as he attempts to get a young squad up to speed.
USC will play two ACC opponents, four teams that made the 2018 NCAA tournament and could have to play the national runner-up twice. Michigan, which was thrashed by Villanova for the championship in April, hosts the Gamecocks on Dec. 8 as a return game from the 2016-17 season while the two teams could also play each other at the Hall of Fame Classic in November.
The Gamecocks host Virginia (No. 1 overall seed in the 2018 tournament) and Sweet 16 participant Clemson within four days of each other in December and play Providence in their first neutral-site game of the Hall of Fame Classic. They will also participate in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 26 at Oklahoma State, led by former Gamecock point guard and assistant coach Mike Boynton.
The Gamecocks' opener will also be intriguing. USC Upstate is coached by Dave Dickerson, a South Carolina native who turned down a chance to join Martin's USC staff while he was at Ohio State. The Spartans also have freshman Brandon Martin, Frank Martin's oldest son, on their roster.
USC knows its SEC opponents for next year but not the dates or rotation. The league office will release that schedule within the next month.
The Gamecocks will have home-and-home series with Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State and add Missouri and Texas A&M as home-and-homes this year. USC will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss while traveling to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.