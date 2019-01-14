COLUMBIA — Thomas Brown confidently strode into the room clad in a new black jacket with “Carolina” etched on the right breast. From the first word, it was clear this was no here’s-the-new-guy media opportunity.
He’s not here to make nice with anybody. He’s here for results.
“I think they’ve kind of under-produced in the past, in my opinion,” Brown said. “I think, probably, in everybody’s opinion.”
The former Georgia running back and most recently Miami’s offensive coordinator was hired last week to take over the Gamecocks’ running backs, who have not had the impact that head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon want them to have. While USC’s total offense ranked a much-improved seventh in the SEC last season, the running game was merely 11th; the potential of the group remained unrecognized.
The progress has been incremental in terms of numbers, USC’s running game finishing 13th, 12th and 11th in Muschamp’s three seasons. He and former running backs coach Bobby Bentley (Bentley is now in charge of tight ends) have had mostly the same group for those three years.
Injuries, inconsistency, indecisions have lasted. Rico Dowdle, Ty’Son Williams, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson were each good in flashes, but there was never that one workhorse back, that one guy the Gamecocks knew could break open the game early, or salt it late. It was a constant carousel.
Brown, watching from afar and from a quick study in his brief time at USC, said it’s time for that to end.
“I’ve normally always played two guys, for the most part,” Brown said. “But I’ll play as many guys as necessary to win. That’s kind of what I’ve done for the most part, everywhere I’ve coached.
“When I played, we kind of rotated four or five guys at a time. I was not a big fan of that, I don’t think nobody in the room was a big fan of that.”
Dowdle, Williams and Denson are set to return, with Turner expected to remain on defense after he repped there the last two games of the season. Deshaun Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine and freshman Kevin Harris will also be on board.
Who plays depends on who earns it.
“Competition solves most of your problems, so be on them every single day, hold them to a standard and put the better guys on the field,” Brown said. “From personal experience, playing with probably three or four other NFL-caliber tailbacks when I was in school, competition makes you better every single day.”
The Gamecocks have had competition at running back with all of them winning playing time at some point. Brown aims to make it a more exclusive club next season.