COLUMBIA — He knows it’s not as simple as installing a light-speed, pedal-to-the-metal system and counting on that to solve all problems. He also knows that any slow, unimaginative play will further furrow the brows of South Carolina fans that blamed former offensive coordinator Kurt Roper for every problem that popped up the past two years.
That’s all part of the territory. Bryan McClendon got a crash course in it during the Outback Bowl, when nearly three quarters of anything he tried was shut down by an outstanding Michigan defense until the Gamecocks found their footing.
“It’s what comes with it,” he said Friday, shrugging off questions about pressure to be perfect. “To be honest with you, if I’m not comfortable being in that position, if our players aren’t comfortable being in that position, it’s not going to be very good.”
The reputation of Roper and Will Muschamp’s offenses at Florida followed them to USC, although the two were only together one year with the Gators and Roper was put into a situation of trying to improve an offense he didn’t recruit. The Gamecocks’ first season with an underwhelming team rebounded with a switch to quarterback Jake Bentley in midseason, and the second produced nine wins.
Yet USC’s offense last year ranked 12th in the SEC in scoring, rushing and total offense (passing was sixth). Roper’s offense often seemed bland and predictable, although the Gamecocks lost wide receiver/return specialist Deebo Samuel in the third game, running back Rico Dowdle in Game 7 and three offensive linemen for chunks of the season.
McClendon took over for the Outback Bowl and displayed the tempo he wanted to run right away. The Gamecocks ran their first three plays in 21 seconds.
But they didn’t get a first down. They only had four first downs until Dowdle, recovering from a broken leg, came in. A couple of Michigan turnovers led to McClendon pressing the momentum, calling for a Bentley-to-Bryan Edwards touchdown strike immediately after one recovered fumble, and a beautiful call, throw and catch from Bentley to Shi Smith for the go-ahead points.
That’s what so many yearned for over the season, despite it ending with nine wins. Electricity, excitement, anything but that three-yard draw or a speed sweep designed for a 250-pound tight end (which did go for a touchdown).
As he prepares to show if his reign as play-caller will loosen the reins on the Gamecocks’ offense, McClendon made it clear. He wants to play fast, he wants to keep defenses off their feet.
But there are also times when that three-yard draw comes in handy, like if USC is winning and needs to burn the clock.
“You want to be able to go in and out of it, put the tempo game in our terms. I think it will change from game to game,” he said. “I want to be aggressive. I feel like in order to score points, you have to try to score points. I think that’s going to be my mindset as far as going out there and calling it.”
The preference comes from his personality, described by Muschamp in the same way McClendon describes what he wants his offense to be. “Bryan has a very upbeat and aggressive mentality,” Muschamp said. “I would describe him as a more up-tempo, aggressive mindset.”
The players say it’s a natural fit.
“He wants to score as many points as he can every single game, and the guys have really fallen into that,” Bentley said at SEC Media Days. “They understand that any play can be a touchdown.”
McClendon said his style of offense blends with what Muschamp has directed for everyone in the program: Move quickly, be sure, do it with intensity.
That has caused a complete reversal of where the program was headed in the last days of the previous regime. The Gamecocks are so much better than they were two years ago, and one more adjustment could have them breathing rare air.
That adjustment may have been made just before the Outback Bowl. McClendon aims to make it so.