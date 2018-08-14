COLUMBIA — It’s not the cadence or the play-call. It’s not the quarterback, receiver or tailback.
The biggest key to South Carolina’s shiny new offense is that guy in the middle, the hulking-yet-soft-spoken giant who has taken to his current role like he first did to a fishing pole. Center Donell Stanley, who hopes to whip opposing linemen more than he does Lake Murray stripers whenever he gets a spare moment, holds the success to the Gamecocks’ up-tempo attack in his massive paws.
“It’s a whole lot of pressure, but when I signed up for it, coach talked to me about it,” Stanley said. “I took it in my arms, I knew that was something I’d be willing to give a try, and I like it so far. I’m hoping I can have a real good year at it.”
Stanley’s been around so long it’s easy to overlook him, despite his 6-3, 315-pound frame. A fifth-year player who has an NCAA-approved sixth season of eligibility in 2019 if he wants to use it, Stanley spent two of his first three seasons mostly on the injured list.
He switched from left guard to right guard last year and missed the Outback Bowl with an ankle injury, but even before the last game, the seeds were being planted for another position switch. Center Alan Knott was leaving, and while USC feels comfortable with what it has behind the current starters, putting a rookie out there for the first game was unsettling.
Zack Bailey had snapped before and done well, but he would better serve the team and himself by moving back to his natural left guard position. Stanley would be a fifth-year senior in terms of game experience, but he was just as raw as the freshmen at playing center.
Didn’t matter. He had cross-trained at center and played a lot of games on the line. He wouldn’t have to worry about getting conditioned, keeping weight on and being welcomed to the SEC when some defensive lineman decided to indoctrinate the dude across from him.
“Coach (Eric Wolford), he talked to me in our first meeting. He was like, ‘You’re going to have to play center, not only for here, but for an NFL career,’” Stanley said. “I was kind of shocked by that, I’d never played center. But he said, ‘You’re my guy, you got to lead this group.’”
Stanley nodded and got to work. He estimated he’s spent every day since either snapping, talking with quarterback Jake Bentley about where to place the ball or working on his stance.
As the season-opener approaches (Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina), Stanley reckons he has a handle on the snap. There were times where he bent his wrist and saw Bentley go chasing the ball that was rifled over his head. Keeping his wrist straight, getting a step and then popping his head up has become as natural as casting and reeling.
But the snap was only half of it. Coordinator Bryan McClendon wants his offense to move quickly, and that’s all on Stanley. He has to run to the line, get himself and everyone else settled and get the ball to Bentley.
The target is seven seconds. No matter if the play was an incomplete deep pass or Stanley had his butt bowled over by the nose guard, he has to stand, get the ball, get lined up, make sure everyone else is lined up and snap.
In seven seconds.
“Coming into camp, we’re going to see a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “In spring we saw a little bit of it, but defenses, they got a lot of tricks up their sleeves, so we really just focus on what we can do to get each other better.”
Bailey was pressed into emergency duty as a center as a freshman. Knott sprained his ankle in the first half at Georgia, so Bailey went in; not only had he never played center, he had to do it with 92,000 fans jeering at him.
Bailey coached Stanley on the physical and mental aspects.
“It’s definitely one of the more challenging positions, but thankfully, Donnie had game experience. He won’t be scared or worried or nervous when it comes down to snapping the ball and calling plays,” Bailey said. “Donnie’s got some giant hands. He can palm the ball like no one’s business. I helped him with stance, footwork, and he’s really molded himself into that position.”
Will Muschamp called Stanley the leader of the line and said there haven’t been any snap issues in camp (knocking wood afterward). Bentley credited Stanley’s diligence to keep his snaps steady while working with a ball that was just dunked in a water barrel.
The best fisherman on the team knows that he’s nabbed some whoppers in his day, but the latest assignment he received can’t be thrown back.