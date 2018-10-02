COLUMBIA — Trash talk is as much a part of football as the helmets. There’s just something about the game that makes a player want to smash the bejesus out of an opponent and then get in his face and tell him about it.
Big game, big moment — no surprise that South Carolina came out with gallons of gumption at Kentucky. From the first series there was talking, yapping, pushing, shoving. The officials had sore arms from throwing so many flags and spent their downtime telling each side to knock it off.
All fine when the team wins. When it loses, as the Gamecocks did, 24-10, for their fifth straight defeat in the series, it’s a problem.
And one that also showed itself in losses to Clemson and Kentucky last year. It’s troubling that the Gamecocks seem to lose focus on what they’re supposed to do when they’re doing what they’re not supposed to do, such as boasting about how great they are when they clearly aren’t.
“We did too much talking,” said tight end Kiel Pollard, before offering the summation of the Kentucky loss and the other squandered opportunities of Will Muschamp’s young tenure. “We need to do more talking with our shoulder pads and helmets, and just stop the talking and the extra after the play.”
Muschamp softly answered “no” when asked if the slow starts could be attributed to anything such as the talking, but also said that there needs to be greater discipline from his team.
For a coach that stresses “effort, toughness, discipline” so much that it's painted on one wall of the indoor practice facility, USC’s sloppy self-service Saturday and on other occasions was alarming.
“We need to play between the whistles. That’s what tough competitors do. They don’t run their mouth,” he said. “It’s going to come from me. It’s been talked about, but obviously not good enough.”
Quarterback Jake Bentley offered a different view.
“If it’s coming from the coaches, we’re not a good team,” he said. “It has to come from us. From the older guys on the team.”
Senior Zack Bailey left the Kentucky game for one play. It was shown on replay and he confirmed Tuesday that he was hit in a tender area.
He came back in on the next play and finished without incident. Get hit where he did and it would be natural to try and retaliate on the next opportunity, yet he didn’t.
“Well, at the moment, my concentration was somewhere else. I wasn’t worried about getting up and trying to retaliate,” Bailey said. “But it’s one thing to keep your composure in those situations.”
Bailey said he and the other upperclassmen have spoken to their younger teammates about not talking, about simply doing their jobs. As a chance again arrives for the Gamecocks to take back their season, it’s crucial that USC plays in control while it’s trying to get past injuries, spotty play and the other factors that have risen during a thus-far rough year.
“Eliminate it. It’s leadership,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “A couple of times me and (Steven Montac) talked to a couple of guys, like, ‘Calm down!’ But at the same time, you got to understand a lot of teams are going to try to get you out of your element. By getting you out of your element, it messes you up.”
The Gamecocks, as linebacker T.J. Brunson said, aren’t good enough to win if they start like they did against Georgia and Kentucky. Dropped passes, turnovers and blown assignments are one thing, but if USC isn’t mentally there, another big game will become a big defeat.
Injury update
Bentley (knee) and receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle) are probable for Saturday. Linebacker Eldridge Thompson (shoulder) and safety Jamyest Williams (shoulder) are questionable, although Williams did practice Tuesday in a non-contact situation.
Safety J.T. Ibe (knee) is out and like D.J. Wonnum (ankle), probably won’t return until the Oct. 27 game against Tennessee. Tight end Jacob August (concussion protocol) is questionable, as is defensive tackle Josh Belk (ankle).
Receiver OrTre Smith will have surgery on his knee Friday and will miss the rest of the season.