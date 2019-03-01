COLUMBIA — Everyone wants to know, some with fingers poised for the moment they can fire off a “Start Hilinski!” Tweet. Jake Bentley could complete his first 47 passes next season, nine of them touchdowns, yet the first time some receiver lets a spiral clang off his hands the calls for the new guy will drown any cheers heard before.
So how is Ryan Hilinski, the newest savior of South Carolina football, doing?
“Really good,” USC coach Will Muschamp said after Friday’s spring practice, the first day in shoulder pads, speaking of Hilinski as one of a group of mid-year enrollees. “None of you guys or me could have done it, to graduate early from high school. That shows a lot about maturity and handling your business, and it says a lot about those young men. It’s been a really smooth situation, in my opinion, for all of those guys.”
Practices are mostly closed but in the 15 minutes that were open Wednesday, Hilinski looked good … or as good as an 18-year-old without pads can look, throwing footballs at a net with target squares taped on it. There’s a long way to go before he’s ready to play in a game, and that’s assuming he wins the backup job.
Bentley is the best option to start and even Muschamp, proponent of “the best will play,” agreed. “Right now, he's our best quarterback on our roster,” he said. “He needs to play well, and he understands that.”
Yet he did leave the caveat, or warning, depending on what folks read into it.
“If somebody comes in here and outplays him then we'll go with another guy."
Because Bentley didn’t finish the 2018 season well, and because after three years of starting there still isn’t that signature moment, many wonder if there will be a guy with a hook standing on the sideline, ready to yank the senior at the first sign of trouble. Spring practice is the time to get somebody ready to be the top backup, since the Gamecocks are right where they’ve been the past three years — got a top quarterback, sure, but if he goes down, what?
Jay Urich has two years in the program, Dakereon Joyner one. Hilinksi has a quarterback spotlight last seen for Stephen Garcia, but recruiting rankings by themselves don’t win the job.
Joyner was the No. 2 man the first day, as he was No. 3 behind the departed Michael Scarnecchia from the season’s midpoint last year. The idea is that after 15 spring sessions, Bentley’s backup will be identified.
“With Dakereon, Jay and Ryan, they all need to get opportunities with our first group and a fair number of snaps with our other groups. We'll work those through spring, but we can't do that every single day with every single guy,” Muschamp said. “At the end of the day, we've got 15 practices, and then we've got a select number of practices going into fall camp before we really need to make that decision.”
Hilinski is as popular as any college player could be who hasn't played a game yet. It’s been three days of spring ball. Not nearly enough time to anoint anybody for any spot.
"I want the best quarterback that we can at the University of South Carolina, and we'll see how that presents itself as we move forward,” Muschamp said. “We've talked at length about this before spring. They're not going to get the same opportunities through a given day, but through a collection of a week of practice we need to come out and they all need to be about the same number of snaps with the same number of groups and that's what we plan on doing."