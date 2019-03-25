South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was a busy host over the weekend. He had high school coaches on the grounds for his annual clinic and also had several prospects in for visits.
Among the players who confirmed visiting the Gamecocks Friday or Saturday were Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett of Washington, D.C., defensive lineman Chuck Smith of Suwanee, Ga., defensive lineman Makius Scott of Gainesville, Ga., 2021 quarterback Jake Rubley of Littleton, Colo., 2021 defensive lineman Cameron Gordon of Emerald and 2021 linebacker Isi Etute of Virginia Beach, Va. And according to TheBigSpur, defensive end Jordan Burch of Hammond also was at USC Saturday.
Defensive end Myles Murphy of Powder Springs, Ga., told reporters in Atlanta on Sunday he will visit Clemson on April 1. He also visited in September.
Former Rock Hill High wide receiver Antonio Barber, who is now at Hough High in Cornelius, N.C, decommitted from Tennessee. He had been committed to the Vols for nearly a year. USC also was among his offers when he committed.
Cornerback Fred Davis of Jacksonville is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the country for his position. Clemson and USC were among his early offers and most of the major schools across the country have followed suit. He visited USC in September and Clemson for a junior day in January. As of now, the Tigers are more involved than the Gamecocks and he plans a return trip for their spring game April 6.
“Two defensive backs left and possibly one is going to leave next year," David said. "Basically, I can fit in their scheme real well."
Davis has visited Miami and he wants to see Auburn and Ohio State.
Linebacker Mohamed Kaba of Clinton, N.C., picked up recent offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia. USC and Clemson also are on his offer list with North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, East Carolina, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. He visited USC in January and he has the Gamecocks in his top five. And he has a return visit planned for Saturday.
He has also seen North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. As for his top five, Kaba listed USC, North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State and Tennessee in that group. There is no leader at this point. He has set Aug. 26, after his season opening game, for making his commitment announcement. He said all five schools are recruiting him with the same effort.
Cornerback Art Green of Hutchinson (Kan.) JC continues to hear a lot from USC but it’s going to be a long time before a decision is rendered. Utah, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Iowa State are his most recent offers. He’s not yet made any visits because he has not fulfilled the one year residency rule at Hutchinson, but he’ll meet that this summer.
He plans to make USC one of his stops. Green also has offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Illinois, Louisville, Rutgers, Houston, Massachusetts and Arkansas State. And he sees no rush to cut his list and identify favorites.
“Since I’m in JUCO and coming out of that, playing time would be a big thing,” Green said. He added that USC, because of the strong interest and what the program has to offer, has some sticking power with him.
“They play in the SEC, one of the best conferences in college football,” he said. “If you want to play with the best, that’s the place to be.” Green was one of the best cover corners in the junior college ranks last season with six interceptions.
Linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Ga., has made several recruiting visits over the past three months. His stops have included USC, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Georgia Southern. Tisdol said he’s still keeping things open and will come up with a favorites list later in the summer. But he said two teams are standing out the most right now.
“Auburn and South Carolina, 50-50 right now,” Tisdol said. What’s put those two out in front, Tisdol said, is the closeness he’s developed with both of the coaching staffs. “Their (USC) coaching staff. Coach Muschamp and coach Hutzler, the relationship I have with them. And I’ve got a good relationship with everybody at Auburn. I like their whole coaching staff.”
Tisdol said he is planning a return visit to USC for the spring game April 6.
USC offered running back Sam Adams II of Sammamish, Wash. He's the son of the former NFL standout. He's a highly recruited prospect with other stated offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Washington and others.
Tight end Drake Dabney (6-6, 230) of Cypress, Tex., was offered by USC. Some other offers are Houston, Arizona, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Purdue, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.
Safety Sam McCall (Class of 2022) of Lakeland, Fla., was offered by USC. He also plays wide receiver. West Virginia also has offered.
Defensive end Demon Clowney of Baltimore, a cousin of Jadeveon Clowney, committed to LSU. Clemson also had offered him.
Clemson target tight end Braiden McGregor was offered by Florida. He visited there Thursday and was at LSU on Friday.
USC target wide receiver Michael Wyman announced a top group of 14 schools and the Gamecocks made the list. The others are Georgia, Auburn, Purdue, East Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Florida, West Virginia, Florida State, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Penn State. He was offered by West Virginia last week.
Wide receiver Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Ga., has USC in his top 10. The others are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
USC commitment wide receiver Da'Quon Stewart was offered by West Virginia. USC target OL Javion Cohen was offered by LSU.
Clemson target linebacker Antoine Sampah plans to visit this week as part of a tour of schools with teammates. They have visited UAB, Alabama, Mississippi State, LSU, UCF and Miami. He picked up a Mississippi State offer on the visit.