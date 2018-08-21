COLUMBIA — Nobody notices them until they screw up, and even then, they don’t get as much blame as the other guy.
So when the snap or the hold were squirrelly and the result was a missed kicked, Ben Asbury and Danny Gordon would hear about it from their coaches but the fans would shower scorn upon kicker Parker White.
That’s not to excuse White from South Carolina’s kicking woes last year. There were some he simply missed.
But there were others responsible that didn’t get a hundredth of the grumbles directed toward White, and they all made that clear during preseason camp.
“I think it was my fault about 15 or so percent of the time,” said Asbury, the team’s long snapper. “A snap against A&M, a snap against Arkansas comes to mind.”
“Obviously, Tennessee was completely my fault,” said Gordon, the holder who flubbed a snap on a PAT last year, a missed point that would have meant a loss had the Volunteers scored on their final play.
There was execution and there were decisions. White, a Wando High product, has the leg to hit most anything. But for whatever reason, his kicks over 40 yards were more spotty than the shelves at Target during USC’s move-in week.
“It definitely did not all fall on Parker White’s shoulders. We had laces, we had bad holds and missed spots and all that. It all kind of combined for some ugly numbers, especially over 40 yards,” special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler said. “Honestly, (it was) on us situationally, putting Parker in a position to kick probably too many field goals outside of 45, outside of 50.”
There were vats of abuse hurled White’s way after every missed kick (although to be fair, he was the guy being mass-hugged by the student section after his game-winner against Louisiana Tech, no matter that Asbury’s snap and Gordon’s hold were perfect as well). He said it didn’t bother him, and that’s carried over to this year, where despite graduate transfer kicker Shane Hynes coming in, White leads the competition and would be the starter if the season began tomorrow.
So how’s that going to work? Have the issues been ironed out?
“We work as a unit, so we all take the blame for things that we did wrong,” Gordon said. “Sometimes it’s hard to say whether it was a technical issue or sometimes you make a mistake. That’s football. Sometimes it’s a timing issue, but I think we figured everything out.”
Gordon lives across the hall from White and the two — along with Asbury, Hynes, snapper Matthew Smith and other special-teamers — are habitual hangers-out. There are the meals together and naturally the Fortnite craze, but the work has been most important.
Asbury, recovering from his third ACL surgery, missed the spring but is back in camp and should retain his starting spot. He said last year’s foibles were a case of not mixing as well as they should have.
“We had a hard time gelling as a group, it being our first time. But me, Danny and Parker made a lot of strides this offseason and I think you’re going to see a big bounce-back,” he said. “We spent a ton of time in the indoor once I could get back in April. Parker’s driving it through the uprights consistently and it’s great to see.”
Hutzler mentioned that in a perfect world, he’d prefer not to have the place-kicker also kicking off, but that White could handle both if it came to that situation. It always seemed certain that White would at least retain his kickoff role after being one of the country’s best last year, but the other spot was up for grabs due to Hynes.
Thus far, White has handled it and kept his place. Hutzler and his staff are keeping an eye on the kicks, as well as the down and distances.
“It’s not necessarily a concern outside (40 yards), but how much, or how many? And what fourth down is it?” Hutzler asked. “Is it fourth-and-3? Shoot, let’s go get it. Fourth-and-9, we got to kick it.”
A perfect kick has to have a perfect situation causing it. USC has been working on the latter since last season ended.