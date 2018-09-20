COLUMBIA — He’s still playing, and playing a lot. As Will Muschamp pointed out, sophomore safety Jamyest Williams has nearly the same amount of snaps as the players in front or around him.
Yet he’s not starting. And in the age where optics matter and egos are as delicate as snowflakes, not starting doesn’t sit well.
“He’s upset about it. I’m glad he is,” Muschamp responded when asked how Williams was handling coming off the bench. “He’s a competitor. You don’t want a guy to be happy he’s not starting.”
Williams, who was not cleared to speak at USC's weekly press gathering, started 6 of 11 games as a true freshman last year, but didn’t mind the games where he didn’t start. Then, it always depended on the alignment — if South Carolina began in nickel defense, Williams started. If they didn’t, he didn’t start.
Now, it doesn’t matter about the alignment. Freshman Jaycee Horn has proven capable of playing nickel and has started each game there. Steven Montac and J.T. Ibe have started at safety, the position where Williams repped all preseason since the Gamecocks required so much help there.
That spot still hasn't been shored up. “I’m not real pleased with where we are,” said Muschamp, a former Georgia starting safety.
Yet Williams, Muschamp’s first prized recruit who was good enough to play 11 games as a freshman, isn’t starting over a true freshman or Ibe, who played three years at Rice but missed half of preseason camp recovering from hip surgery.
Montac has 84 snaps, Ibe 70, Horn 80. Williams has 6 tackles among his 74 snaps.
That’s not bad.
But it’s not as a starter.
“That’s an evaluation that goes on week-to-week on who’s going to help us win the game,” Muschamp said. “At the end of the day, be in the game as the game’s ending. That’s the most important part.”
Williams knows that. It was his interception that sealed USC’s 28-20 win over Florida last year.
Moving Williams to safety was always going to be an adventure. Muschamp said he was reluctant to do it because Williams was needed so badly where he was, but the Gamecocks didn’t have much choice. There was one experienced safety on the roster (Montac) and if nothing else, Williams had played nearly a full season (he missed two games with a shoulder injury).
So the guy who played safety throughout pee-wee ball and corner in high school moved to safety. He was confident he could handle it midway through preseason camp.
“I was like, ‘OK,’” Williams said then about being asked to move. “Took it on head-first. Studied everything I need to do to prepare myself for camp, for now.”
He repped at safety as Ibe recovered, and Horn began to dazzle the coaches with his skills at nickel. Then Ibe was able to practice and coaches saw a veteran safety they had to play.
Williams’ height (5-8) eliminates him from playing corner, but his versatility makes him valuable as a nickel or safety.
“In the SEC, I realize it’s going to happen. Everybody’s going to have their up and down plays,” Williams said in August. “You just got to have more good plays than bad plays.”
Then the season arrived and it wasn’t his name being flashed on the BeastBoard with that adrenaline-pumping music. That’s the time when the fans applaud for their favorite starter.
“I want all of them to want to be starters,” Muschamp said.