COLUMBIA — Jake Bentley stepped back and uncorked the finest pass of his life, a spiral that plopped neatly into Shi Smith’s hands while he was in motion. So perfect was that ball that Smith never broke stride, never slowed, hitched or stuttered, just stuck out his hands two feet from his facemask and the ball appeared.
Touchdown, Gamecocks. The first time they’d led all day. They wound up storming back from a 19-3 deficit late in the third to beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
That score came on a drive in which USC wasn’t playing hurry-up. Hurry-up came on the first series of the game, when the Gamecocks ran three plays in 21 seconds and punted the ball right back to the Wolverines.
Nevertheless, the idea for this season is to combine the production from the latter with the tempo of the former. Having a spring and summer to get used to it — and not playing the defensively wonderful Wolverines — has everyone within confident that they can do it, and everyone outside salivating over the possibilities.
“It gets better each and every day. More comfortable, the faster we go,” Bentley said. “Every day the defense comes in and talks about how difficult it is to keep up with, because you can’t sub in and out when we’re going that fast.”
Bentley said he’s really taken to it and the coaches have said the same (practices were closed throughout camp). The buzzwords have been seven seconds between plays, 5½ yards per carry, much more reliance on deep balls.
How is that all going to work? And if it doesn’t work right away, will the coaches have the patience to stick with it instead of going back to a more “traditional” style?
“He’s been in an up-tempo offense his entire high-school career and coming here. His production in an up-tempo situation has been better than when he’s not in an up-tempo situation,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “So that’s what you become accustomed to doing, what he’s used to doing. He’s very cerebral, he thinks very fast, he has good mental quickness as far as getting the ball out and making fast decisions, so that’s something that I think is going to help him.”
Center Donell Stanley has to get them set, Bentley has to call for the ball and the rest of the offense follows their lead. Muschamp said that of the team’s three scrimmages, only the first was as clean as he’d like procedurally, meaning everyone stayed set until the ball was in Bentley’s hands.
Go time occurs shortly after noon on Sept. 1. The Gamecocks will have to know then if they have the system they want, and that it can work.