COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp said that health will determine it.
Jake Bentley said he’s feeling just fine.
Bentley expects to start when South Carolina hosts Texas A&M Saturday, the quarterback saying he has no lingering effects from the Grade 1 MCL sprain he suffered at Kentucky. He said he would probably have to wear a knee brace but that he was full-go at Tuesday’s practice and is preparing to resume his starting spot.
“As long as I’m ready to go, that’s the plan,” Bentley said. “And Mike’s going to be ready to go.”
Bentley’s backup, Michael Scarnecchia, played very well in his first career start against Missouri last week. He threw for three touchdowns and had no turnovers — Bentley has thrown six interceptions to seven scores this year — as the Gamecocks won, 37-35.
“(Muschamp) just said it like he’s told me every week since the beginning of the season,” Scarnecchia said. “He’s told me to prepare like I’m going to be the starter, and that’s how I’m approaching this week.”
Muschamp said that if Bentley is healthy, he’ll start, but the knee and how Bentley is able to move in the brace will determine much of that. He doesn’t expect the decision to be made on game day.
“It’ll be determined before that,” Muschamp said. “We’ll continue to look at some mobility things (Wednesday).”
Muschamp said he was confident that USC could win with either quarterback. The remaining question remains to be answered.
If Bentley starts Saturday and doesn’t look good, or throws another interception, is that reason enough to put in Scarnecchia?
“We’re going to make decisions to win the game,” Muschamp said.