COLUMBIA — He can’t be a Tommy.
He could be a Taneyhill, Grantz, Garcia or Connor.
Saturday, South Carolina only needs him to be a Dylan or Blake or Anthony or Phil.
Jake Bentley is on pace to leave USC with nearly every passing record. But even after 29 starts and 18 wins, he has yet to record that really huge win, the one that can define his legacy.
The Gamecocks barely have any football championship tradition. It’s why if they can just win their rivalry game, no matter what happened before it, they’ve had a great season.
It’s always the quarterback that gets the credit for the win, and it’s why Dylan Thompson, Blake Mitchell, Anthony Wright and Phil Petty are in the exclusive fraternity. They’re the pledge class while two-time winners Jeff Grantz, Steve Taneyhill, Stephen Garcia and Connor Shaw are the officers.
Tommy Suggs is the only man on the planet who quarterbacked USC to a conference championship, yet bring his name up around Columbia, and it’s mostly due to another reason. Suggs was 3-0 against Clemson from 1968-70 (and his freshman team beat the Tigers, too!), which is why he’s President Emeritus of USC’s side of the rivalry.
It’s certainly not Bentley’s fault that the eventual national champs blew he and the Gamecocks off the field in 2016, and the 2017 loss can’t be solely pinned on him, although his pick-six to start the Tigers’ scoring caused everybody dressed in garnet to simultaneously sigh.
As Saturday dawns, Bentley has another chance to get that big win and a rivalry win at the same time. Get this one, and ruin the Tigers’ season, and he’s in. Forever.
On his mind?
“Not really. I try to take each game by itself and not think about what-ifs and what’s gonna be,” he said. “We got to approach the mindset with this is the 2018 Carolina team against the 2018 Clemson team, and just go from there. And be able to talk about everything else years from now.”
Saturday could have been Michael Scarnecchia vs. Kelly Bryant, but Bryant transferred and even as wonderful as Scarnecchia played against Missouri, Bentley was right back in there the next game. He’s played the best football of his career since, completing over 66 percent of his passes for 1,316 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
With a defense shattered by injury and a running game going against one of the best defensive fronts in the country, Bentley’s arm will be asked to work double overtime against Clemson. The offense has been clicking, especially early, unleashing an up-tempo attack and scoring nearly at will.
Bentley is the maestro, rising above a rough start and battling questions if he should continue to start after Scarnecchia was flawless against the other Tigers. He’ll be going against a freshman quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a future NFL talent already revered for his ability to make professional throws.
Yet it is Lawrence’s first rivalry game, and while he has great weapons around him, he’s struggled at times, too. Bentley, although his two rivalry games have been spectacular failures, returned from an awful Kentucky game and watching Scarnecchia slice Missouri to be not just USC’s quarterback, but the leader his team needed him to be.
That was him firing a pair of two-point conversion passes when the Gamecocks needed them against Texas A&M. Ditto when he ran for another against Tennessee, then rushed for the winning touchdown at Ole Miss.
Those were big moments. The last two became wins, big from a USC’s-season standpoint.
But a big win, a rivalry win, has eluded him thus far.
“He’s a three-year starter and not only is he better, but we are much better around him,” coach Will Muschamp said, comparing Bentley’s rivalry past to the present. “We’re much better on the offensive line, we’re much better at the receiver position, we’re much better at the running back position, we’re better overall.”
Playing the best he ever has, Bentley leads the Gamecocks to Clemson. He may play stellar and lose.
He may play lousy and win, which is all that matters to the fabled club he’s trying to join.
Gentlemen, for your consideration …
Jake.