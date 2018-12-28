CHARLOTTE — All three have received their paperwork, but only one was comfortable revealing it before Saturday’s Belk Bowl. South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards said the NFL advisory committee recommended that he come back to school next season.
Yet he, quarterback Jake Bentley and offensive lineman Donell Stanley all said they still have decisions to make.
“I kind of got it in my head about what I want to do. I’m going to wait until after the game,” said Stanley, who has a rare sixth year of eligibility in 2019 if he wants to use it. “You look at the rounds, where you’re projected. If I know I can do better, I’m probably going to stay.”
“Just a few things here and there that me and coach talked about,” Bentley said. “I really just want to focus on this game and make a decision after that.”
The three would be an integral part of Will Muschamp’s fourth season if they elected to return, as the lethal offense that’s taken the field the last half of the season is in large part due to them.
Bentley and Edwards could set every significant passing and receiving record in 2019 (rising above luminaries such as Steve Taneyhill, Connor Shaw, Alshon Jeffery and Sterling Sharpe) while Stanley could be a linchpin to helping them achieve those goals.
Many college players simply don’t want to be in school another year in order to play ball, but Stanley said he has no problem with it. “I’m 23 years old,” he said. “I don’t have any bills, I don’t have any children. Most 23-year-olds would love to be in my position. I’m not looking at it as I’d be torturing myself.”
But there’s always the risk of injury, of losing high projections they may already have. The NFL committee returns three grades — first round, second round, come back to school. Edwards got the third one but still said he’s thinking it over.
“I got a little something, not everything I wanted yet,” he said. “I think me and coach Muschamp are going to sit down and talk after the game sometime.”
The announcements will begin popping as each bowl ends. With all three back, the Gamecocks can pick up next year where they leave after the Belk Bowl. Losing any will significantly change the depth chart, especially if Bentley departs.
Should that happen, the Gamecocks would be losing him and top backup Michael Scarnecchia. That would leave redshirt freshman Jay Urich, true freshman Dakereon Joyner and incoming freshman Ryan Hilinski as USC’s top three QBs.
The lure of the NFL is strong but so is the pull of leaving USC as one of the best.
“That’s one thing, you look at the stadium and see the guys’ names up there. As a kid, you look at it and you always want to be one of them,” Bentley said. “It does have a factor in my decision, for sure.”