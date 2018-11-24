CLEMSON — Keir Thomas was down early. Javon Kinlaw followed after losing Trevor Lawrence on a pass-rush, then staying down. Daniel Fennell may have become the — 10th? 11th? 56th? — player lost to season-ending injury this year.
When Israel Mukuamu cramped in the third, it was so expected that there could have been an odds board on the South Carolina sideline about who was going to get hurt next. It’s been that kind of year.
Reason?
Nobody has an answer. They just keep happening.
USC checked into the game without defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum (ankle, and also missed five games earlier in the year with the same problem), Aaron Sterling (knee) and Kingsley Enagbare (undisclosed). Freshman nickel Jaycee Horn, after being hurt on the first play of last week’s game but was going to be “fine” for Saturday, according to coach Will Muschamp, didn’t dress and had a boot on his left foot.
With Bryson Allen-Williams, Eldridge Thompson, Javon Charleston, Jamyest Williams, Jaylin Dickerson, Nick Harvey and J.T. Ibe also out for the season, it wasn’t any surprise that Clemson ran through USC’s defense like it wasn’t there. It wasn’t. Not in any reasonable sense.
Neither was the running game. USC has had four backs tote the ball extensively this year (five if counting freshman Deshaun Fenwick, who got in against FCS Chattanooga last week). Three (A.J. Turner, Ty’Son Williams, Rico Dowdle) came into Saturday banged up, although Dowdle played a few snaps.
Injuries can’t be helped. Muschamp knows that better than anyone, after his third year at Florida became a 4-8 disaster mostly because of injuries. The Gamecocks won’t be that bad, since they checked out of the Clemson game 6-5 and there should be nothing keeping them from going 7-5 next week, even if they’re holding walk-on tryouts before December graduation.
Yet why are the injuries happening? Equipment issues? (That has happened before, Under Armour supplying USC years ago with the special Sprained Ankle CrossTrainers). Horrible luck? (It is USC, after all).
Or does there need to be a change in training and practicing to avoid games like Saturday’s, which USC was in during the first half but fell apart in the second because its shattered defensive depth couldn’t stop anybody?
“We had a sickle cell trait with a safety (Tavyn Jackson), that has nothing to do with what we’re doing,” Muschamp said. “We had a Lisfranc mid-foot sprain (Charleston), we’ve got two chronic shoulders that have been injured before (Williams, Dickerson), that’s going to happen. Danny Fennell, probably lost him tonight to an ACL, got a cut down on the goal line there.”
Muschamp talked about illegal cut blocks and how they should be approached if player safety is the goal. It’s a good plan, but nobody’s done anything about it.
He and the Gamecocks just have to keep on keeping on. There is only one game left before a long break for the bowl game.
It remains to be seen if USC will have enough players to field a defense.