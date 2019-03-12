Gravett

Hassani Gravett picked up an SEC award on Tuesday. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina senior guard Hassani Gravett was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday. 

Gravett averaged 11.6 points per game and had 76 assists and 24 steals while starting four of the Gamecocks' 31 games. He is the second Gamecock to ever win the award, following Duane Notice in 2016. 

Senior center Chris Silva was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, and second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press. The coaches also named Silva to their all-defensive team. 

Guard A.J. Lawson was named to the coaches' All-Freshman team. 

COACHES' ALL-SEC TEAM

First team

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
P.J. Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second team
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive 
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU; Ashton Hagans, Kentucky