COLUMBIA — South Carolina senior guard Hassani Gravett was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday.
Gravett averaged 11.6 points per game and had 76 assists and 24 steals while starting four of the Gamecocks' 31 games. He is the second Gamecock to ever win the award, following Duane Notice in 2016.
Senior center Chris Silva was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, and second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press. The coaches also named Silva to their all-defensive team.
Guard A.J. Lawson was named to the coaches' All-Freshman team.