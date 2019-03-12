COLUMBIA — South Carolina senior guard Hassani Gravett was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday.
Gravett averaged 11.6 points per game and had 76 assists and 24 steals while starting four of the Gamecocks' 31 games. He is the second Gamecock to ever win the award, following Duane Notice in 2016.
Senior center Chris Silva was named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches, and second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press. The coaches also named Silva to their all-defensive team.
Guard A.J. Lawson was named to the coaches' All-Freshman team.
Southeastern Conference coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams as the league's player of the year for a second straight season.
He's the first person to win the honor in consecutive seasons since Arkansas' Corliss Williamson in 1994-95. Williams also is the Associated Press' SEC player of the year.
The SEC coaches named Mississippi's Kermit Davis coach of the year, Kentucky's Keldon Johnson freshman of the year and LSU's Skylar Mays scholar-athlete of the year.
First-team all-SEC selections are Williams, LSU's Tremont Waters, Arkansas' Daniel Gafford, Kentucky's PJ Washington, Ole Miss' Breein Tyree, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, South Carolina's Silva and Tennessee's Admiral Schofield.
Second-team picks include Johnson, Mays, Auburn's Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Georgia's Nicolas Claxton, Kentucky's Tyler Herro, Ole Miss' Terence Davis and Tennessee's Jordan Bone.