COMING AND GOING

How South Carolina’s football roster shapes up for 2019

Departing seniors

Deebo Samuel

K.C. Crosby

Bryson Allen-Williams

Keisean Nixon

Michael Scarnecchia

Rashad Fenton

Danny Gordon

Steven Montac

Jacob August

Jason Senn

Ben Asbury

Christian Pellage

Javion Duncan

Blake Camper

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

Zack Bailey

Seniors who could receive another year

Caleb Kinlaw

Nick Harvey

J.T. Ibe

Eldridge Thompson

Departing juniors

Shameik Blackshear

Juniors considering the NFL

Jake Bentley

Bryan Edwards

Early enrollee recruits

Joseph Anderson

Derek Boykins

Devontae Davis

Kevin Harris

Ryan Hilinski

Tyquan Johnson

Traevon Kenion

Jaylen Nichols

Zacch Pickens

Cam Smith

Keshawn Toney

Summer enrollee recruits

Jahmar Brown

John Dixon

Rodricus Fitten

Mark Fox

Jakai Moore

Keveon Mullins

Vincent Murphy