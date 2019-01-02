COLUMBIA — Donell Stanley seemed to be the most likely to leave.
South Carolina's offensive lineman was the first to announce he’s returning.
“Proud to announce I will be wearing that Gamecock uniform one more time this season,” Stanley Tweeted on Tuesday. “Thanks to Gamecock nation for all your support, and let’s make 2019 special!!!”
Stanley’s was the second decision in two days after junior defensive end Shameik Blackshear caught everyone by surprise Monday. Blackshear will graduate in May and then use his final year of eligibility to play elsewhere.
As the Gamecocks wrap a disappointing 7-6 campaign after Saturday’s 28-0 Belk Bowl debacle, what else is in store for the football roster? Is Blackshear the first of many players who could move on? Will there be any coaching changes?
“Disappointed with the performance,” coach Will Muschamp said. “I wish we’d played better, and again, that’s on me.”
Breaking it down:
The Gamecocks are losing 17 seniors, among them starters Deebo Samuel, K.C. Crosby, Bryson Allen-Williams, Keisean Nixon, Rashad Fenton, Danny Gordon (starting holder), Steven Montac, Jacob August, Ben Asbury (starting long snapper), Dennis Daley and Zack Bailey. Blackshear, a junior, is gone as well.
There are still several players who are making decisions, or having decisions made for them.
Like Stanley did, quarterback Jake Bentley and receiver Bryan Edwards are mulling their professional football options after requesting paperwork from the NFL underclassman advisory committee. Edwards said he received a grade recommending he go back to school, but was still thinking it over; Bentley said he would decide after the Belk Bowl.
Each has pros and cons to their decisions. Bentley could dramatically raise his stock at the NFL Combine and be considered a potential first-round talent.
Yet his inconsistency has been a detractor throughout his career, and while he would be in line to set nearly every major USC passing record if he returned, do those mean anything if the team doesn’t succeed? Next year’s schedule is brutally hard and fair or unfair, Bentley is saddled with the win or loss. If he leaves as a prolific QB that never won a game of note, that’s a gloomy legacy to leave.
Edwards could also set major receiving records and leave his name on a ramp at Williams-Brice Stadium, perhaps replacing Alshon Jeffery or Kenny McKinley. He could be a strong NFL receiver but he played nearly all this season on a bum ankle; how would that affect his draft stock if it’s not cleared before the late February combine?
Four other seniors could receive another year of eligibility since their intended final years were ended by injury. Caleb Kinlaw, Eldridge Thompson, Nick Harvey and J.T. Ibe are all in the process of applying for another season.
The Gamecocks have signed letters-of-intent from 19 recruits, with 11 set to enroll in January. Junior college defensive lineman Devontae Davis was already practicing with the Gamecocks for the Belk Bowl, while top pledges Zacch Pickens and Ryan Hilinski will be two of the early enrollees.
USC is still recruiting to fill the class, which could come from incoming freshmen or transfers. One name to watch is cornerback Chris Steele, who will announce his decision from the U.S. Army All-American Game on Saturday.
Steele has the Gamecocks among his final five (with Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and home-state Southern Cal) and is friendly with Hilinski. Hilinski believes that Steele will choose between the Gators and Gamecocks.