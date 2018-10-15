South Carolina forward Chris Silva will take his dunks, rebounds and defense to the pro level after this season, leaving the Gamecocks with some big shoes to fill.
USC basketball coach Frank Martin hopes he has found the player to do that after receiving a commitment from 6-9 Wildens Leveque, a native of Brockton, Mass., who attends Gould Academy in Maine.
Leveque narrowed his list to USC, Massachusetts and VCU and he took officials visits to all three before committing on Friday. Leveque watched the Gamecocks practice, watched Silva work and watched how Martin runs things in his system.
“He just likes me as a player. He sees I had a lot of growth in my game,” Leveque said. "He sees me like a Chris Silva. I like how they’ve got their bigs running the floor, give them a break whenever they’re tired, play with a high motor. I play pretty similar.”
Leveque knows Martin coaches with intensity in practice and games and expects the same intensity on the court from his players. He’s fine with that.
“Coach Martin is similar to my AAU coach, I like the way he coaches,” Leveque said. “Scream at me, yell at me, bench me every time I do something wrong. Come back in and try and be better.”
Leveque averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds per game last season. He does not carry a national ranking by Rivals. He’s the second 2019 commitment for the Gamecocks, joining 6-2 guard Trae Hannibal of Hartsville, and USC hopes to add a third to that list this week.
Donta Scott (6-6) of Philadelphia has been one of USC’s top targets for over a year. Scott is ranked 141st nationally by Rivals and USC recruiter Perry Clark has been the front man for the Gamecocks recruiting efforts.
Scott took official visits to USC, La Salle, Temple, Seton Hall and Maryland. The USC visit last weekend was not his first to see the Gamecocks. He was in Columbia last November when the Gamecocks opened the season at Wofford’s new arena and then came down to Columbia for the weekend.
“Oh, he loves South Carolina,” said Howard Hudson, coach of Scott’s AAU team, the Philly Pride. “He loved it because the coaches and everybody in this were just treating him well. Comfortable around the players and comfortable around the coaches.
"Perry did a real good job for South Carolina. He’s been talking to Donta for over a year and a half. South Carolina and Maryland really stood out (from the visits).”
Clemson landed a commitment from 6-1 point guard Al-Amir Dawes of Elizabeth, N.J. He chose the Tigers over Seton Hall and St. John’s. He also considered Connecticut, La Salle, St. Joseph’s, TCU and Wichita State during the recruiting process.
Dawes is Brad Brownell’s second commitment for the class joining 6-3 Chase Hunter of Atlanta. The Tigers will lose their starting backcourt of Shelton Mitchell and Marquise Reed after this season, leaving only AJ Oliver and Clyde Trapp as experience guards.
Dawes told reporters after his announcement the openings in Clemson’s backcourt made the opportunity appealing to him, and he also liked the feel for the program and the campus. Dawes had a big summer with his New Jersey AAU club averaging over 15 points and 4 assists per game. Rivals ranks him No. 142 in the 2019 class.
Fletcher Abee (6-2) of Morganton, N.C., committed to The Citadel.
PJ Hall of Dorman (class of 2020) said his next recruiting visit will be this weekend to Tennessee. The 6-9 Hall has been to USC, Florida and Georgia. He said Wake Forest is the latest school to pick up the recruiting interest in him.
In women's basketball, Breanna Beal (6-0) of Rock Island, Ill., made her official visit to USC recently. She’s the No. 13 player in the country by ESPN. The others on her short list are Louisville, Michigan, Duke and Illinois.
Football
Cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex., son of Deion Sanders, took his first official visit over the weekend to USC. Sanders was offered by the Gamecocks in late September and he has been in conversation with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson since then.
The Gamecocks are still shopping for corners in their 2019 class since they will lose a pair of senior starters after the season.
Sanders picked up an offer from his dad’s alma mater, Florida State, last week. He also has offers from Colorado State, Syracuse, UCF, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Georgia and others. He said he also will take an official visit to Colorado State in December.
And like his dad, the younger Sanders also is a baseball prospect as an outfielder with offers in that sport from Oregon State and UCF among others.
Cornerback Jalen Perry of Dacula, Ga., has been a prime USC target since before he decommitted from Georgia earlier this month. And his first visit post-decommitment was to USC for the Missouri game.
Perry has been to USC several times over the past two years. He visited for the Georgia game earlier this season, he made a camp appearance last summer, and he was in for two games in 2017.
Perry took an unofficial visit to Michigan this past weekend and he also plans to visit Florida. He’s also considering Auburn. He said he would not rule out another visit to USC this season. Perry still plans to take his official visits before making a decision.
Quavaris Crouch, a linebacker/running back from Charlotte, was at USC on Saturday for an unofficial visit. He had an official visit to Michigan scheduled for the weekend but he’s postponed that until November.
Crouch might return to Clemson this weekend for the N.C. State game. He was at Clemson for the Syracuse game and he reportedly has an official visit with the Tigers set for Nov. 17.
Safety Dedrrick Holmes of Evans, Ga., was back at USC for the Missouri game. He was at Auburn this past Saturday.
Georgia commitment defensive end Nolan Smith of IMG Academy announced he will take all five visits beginning with one to Alabama. Clemson has been on his short list.
The Tigers are in line for an official visit from defensive end Derick Hunter of Fort Myers, Fla. for the Duke weekend. Hunter already has been committed twice, once to Miami and once to Florida State. He nearly committed a third time to Florida.
Stanford offered USC QB commitment Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif. Unofficially, that gives him nine offers from Pac-12 schools. Hilinski, despite offers still coming in, has never wavered from his Gamecock commitment. He plans to visit for the Tennessee game.
USC has a commitment from defensive end Joe Anderson (class of 2019) from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Now the Gamecocks are going after his teammate, cornerback De’Arre McDonald. McDonald recently visited Louisville and he has an offer from the Cardinals.
Baseball
USC landed a commitment for 2019 from RHP Thomas Farr of Northwestern Florida JC. He’s a native of Tyrone, Ga. Last season as a starter he was 8-6 with a 4.79 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67⅔ innings.
Third baseman Cooper Kinney of Chattanooga and RHP Caleb Gampe of Hollidaysburg, Pa., both committed to the Gamecocks' for 2021.