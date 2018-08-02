COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp strolled into the room with a different demeanor than he had during a tour of the under-construction Football Operations Center a day earler. Nothing against the pageantry of South Carolina’s Media Day, but he had the same message as he did for his players.
It’s time to work. The next month more than anything will determine how successful the Gamecocks’ 2018 season will be.
“Y’all know how I am — I love training camp,” he said Thursday. “Team and individual goals are great, but not understanding how we achieve those goals, and the work it’s going to take to achieve those goals, if you don’t understand that process, then it doesn’t matter. “
Muschamp pointed out at SEC Media Days last month that of the championship teams he’s been on, all started with a great preseason camp. That’s the goal as the Gamecocks begin first thing Friday morning.
Fifteen wins in his first two years are as much as Joe Morrison and Steve Spurrier had at USC. But Muschamp came here to do more than just post a nine-win season as he did in 2017, as rare as that was.
He wants to win a championship. That begins Friday.
“We need to have a buy-in from this football team, and understand that it’s going to be a difficult, physical camp, a violent camp, and that’s what you got to do to be successful,” he said.
The work began after the bowl game. Film was dissected and studied, then USC began opponent prep. Spring and summer were spent looking at the 12 opponents this season.
Now comes the process of getting USC better. Muschamp mentioned the areas he’s most concerned with — building depth along the offensive line, linebackers and safeties, plus determining a starting kicker and punt returner — but it’s also about making sure all of his newcomers can handle everything they’re about to receive.
He believes the Gamecocks will have a terrific season, but talking about it doesn’t get things done. Media Day ended at 5 p.m. and Muschamp started concentrating on what he knows has to happen — every second of every day filled with stressing how much goes into building a champion.
“As we get into camp, we will not start on Coastal until school starts. We’ll spend time working on South Carolina and focusing on ourselves,” he said, referring to USC's season-opening opponent. “It’s not about any opponents right now, it’s about South Carolina, it’s about us getting better and improving every day.”
Injury report
Defensive end Brad Johnson and linebacker Eldridge Thompson (hamstring) are day-to-day as camp begins, as is defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (knee). All should be cleared within a week.
Running back Lavonte Valentine (knee), safety J.T. Ibe (hip), wide receiver Josh Vann (shoulder) and long snapper Ben Asbury (knee) should be cleared by the middle of camp. Asbury was also placed on scholarship.
Wide receiver Chad Terrell (knee) is progressing faster than expected but is out for all of preseason camp and probably the first 2-3 games.
Suspended
Defensive back Javon Charleston remains suspended after a summer arrest. He will not rejoin the team until the judicial process runs its course.
Online records show no court date for Charleston.
The new guys
Transfers Josh Belk (defensive lineman, Clemson) and Shane Hynes (place kicker, Kent State) are on the team and will participate in camp. Hynes is eligible to play this year and should be one of the top two choices at kicker, while Belk is a wait-and-see.
Belk, who enrolled early and went through spring practice at Clemson, transferred and is expected to sit out the season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules. USC has filed a waiver seeking immediate eligibility but there is no timetable for the NCAA to decide.