COLUMBIA — There are no regrets. P.J. Dozier made that clear.
Some people may shake their heads and wonder what might have been, but Dozier is satisfied with the decision he made despite how it turned out.
“I don’t regret anything,” the former South Carolina basketball star said Sunday, when he was back in town playing in the S.C. Pro-Am. “I definitely miss it … I love those guys and I’m (at Colonial Life Arena) all the time. I feel like I’m there more than I’m actually at home, at the house.”
Dozier looked marvelous on the court Sunday, finishing the three-game day with the matchup everybody came to see. Matched against Sindarius Thornwell, the other star of the Gamecocks’ incredible run to the 2017 Final Four, Dozier showed off his quickness, lethal step-back jumper and ability to find a lane through several acres of waving arms.
It's still hard to understand why NBA teams didn’t take a chance on him in the 2017 draft, which he entered as a sophomore. His reasoning was sound — Dozier’s stock was never going to be higher than it was after the Final Four, and seniors don’t get drafted (even Thornwell, the best player in the entire NCAA tournament, slipped to 48th) — so he felt he should go.
The reasons why he didn’t get picked have been chalked up to concerns over Dozier’s rebuilt knee (which he hurt in high school) and a back injury that cost him one game in his final collegiate season. Dozier isn’t bothered by those injuries in any way on the court, as he showed Sunday, but they somehow affected his future.
It was a tough year. Dozier wasn’t drafted but landed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City, meaning he would spend most of the year in the NBA’s G League (think minor leagues for basketball) but could be called up for as many as 45 days.
He got into two NBA games and averaged 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 43 G League games. He played through all of it with twofold negative press.
Here he was playing minor-league ball while the Gamecocks were struggling, particularly at point guard. And the FBI investigation into college basketball tied his name among dozens of others to a ledger saying he received over $6,000 from an agency during his USC career.
Dozier politely declined to answer about the FBI issue. “I really can’t speak on it,” he said, referencing that it’s still an ongoing investigation.
As for being back in Columbia and knowing he’d be entering his senior year had he stayed, the what-ifs only exist for others. Dozier is happy with his choice, even though it’s not a certainty he will return to the Thunder next season.
“Still working on (the contract),” he said. “I’m just kind of taking it day-by-day. They got a lot to handle right now, so I’m just trying to stay steady, keep my head on right and take it one day at a time.”
His welcome-to-the-show moment came when his spot in the Thunder’s locker room was between Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. He was drawn into a semi-controversy when he took the floor wearing No. 35 — the number vacated by Kevin Durant.
“I asked for it,” Dozier said. “My cousin Reggie Lewis wore 35, so I always said I wanted to wear 35 in memory of him.”
He played well in the G League and better in the Thunder’s summer league. While he waits for his future to be decided, he returned to Columbia for a pickup game against Thornwell and other USC alums.
“It was fun, coming back out here, coming back to Columbia and playing against my brothers,” Dozier said. “That’s what it’s all about. We get to play with and against all the guys we grew up with around town.”
A town that still welcomes him as a hero.