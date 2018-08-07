COLUMBIA — How does the defense improve in one area when offenses have developed to the point of taking that exact area away?
That is the question, and the assignment, for South Carolina’s defensive line.
The pass-rush wasn’t bad last year — the Gamecocks had 26 sacks despite playing without their best edge rusher, Bryson Allen-Williams, most of the season. D.J. Wonnum is a star in the making while Keir Thomas and Javon Kinlaw are ready to follow him into the spotlight.
It’s a good, experienced group that did what it could last year. It found out what many defenses have found out — offenses these days are designed so the sack or an effective pass-rush are almost afterthoughts.
USC line coach Lance Thompson pointed it out Tuesday. With the trendy RPOs (run-pass options) that are a staple of almost every offense today, the defensive front seven have to play the run and hope that the secondary isn’t too exposed. And since quarterbacks have the ball out in less than two seconds, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time to track and sack.
“He can’t deliver it at the angle and the velocity he wants to, that’s a solid rush. But it’s not like the old days, where guys take seven-step drops and all that. The ball’s out,” Thompson said. “So what we need to do is on all the bubble passes, all the jailbreak schemes, all that? We need to have big guys running inside-out.
“When you have a big thing hit a little thing, what happens? Usually, parts fly. The part I want flying is the football.”
Pass-rush doesn’t have to result in a sack, as long as it results in pressure. Chase the QB outside or into the teeth of the line as the front of the pocket crumbles, and make it so he’s not comfortable planting his feet and launching.
“It’s going to be a big part of our defense this year. We work every day on pass-rush, going against the offensive line every day, they’re going to get us better,” said Thomas, who started 11 games last year and can play tackle or end. “We have a lot of guys who are going to be able to help us.”
Thompson likes the presumed starters and the Gamecocks recruited well to fill the depth. Tuesday was USC’s first day in full pads, so some of the freshmen may have been caught off-guard by the savagery of the offensive linemen intent on keeping them from doing their jobs, but that’s the first lesson in a season full of them against the SEC.
“The three guys we got up front that last year played ball, we’re confident in them. We think they’re better, they’re doing good things. I think we’ll be in a better situation,” Thompson said. “The young guys? All we’re trying to get them to do is accept our expectations.”
Thomas, Wonnum and Allen-Williams are all used to being asked to blitz, or to stay home and help out the linebackers against the run. Their job is to keep doing the same, as well as preparing the others for what will be expected of them.
Losing Allen-Williams and the speed he brings was a glancing blow to the defense’s productivity last year. He’s back and the defense is reloaded, but offenses continue to evolve and take away what the defense wants to do.
So Thompson and his charges must find ways around that to accomplish their goals — render the quarterback ineffective, and get USC the ball.