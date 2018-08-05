COLUMBIA — They’ve been great at nabbing turnovers and good overall. South Carolina’s bend-don’t-break philosophy may not have been by design the past two years, but it’s done well.
Where does Travaris Robinson’s defense go in 2018?
“The next evolution, I would say,” the third-year coordinator said, “is be dominant.”
Never one to preen about past success, Robinson likes what his defense has done in its core values (limit explosive plays, get the ball) but wants more. If he was content to rest, he wouldn’t be here; the man who admitted he probably wasn’t good enough to play in the NFL had the gumption to make it for two seasons.
The same attitude has carried him the past two seasons at USC. The Gamecocks have been good but can always be better. Even with so many new faces this year and not much experience behind the presumed starters, they can always be better.
That’s why at practice this year there’s one staffer whose main duty is to jump on the sideline, waving a large placard above his head. It reminds the defense that it’s third down.
“You saw him, huh? Couple of practices, we had some guys that didn’t know it was third down,” Robinson said. “Coach came up with this idea, we had a guy jumping around with a third-down deal. Now the next step in that is we ain’t got time to put third-and-7, 8, 9, 10, so they got to look to the left, look to the right and see the sticks.”
Get a turnover, that’s excellent and the main goal of USC’s defense. But that won’t happen every time, so it turns to holding on third down.
“It’s third down — we got to get off the field,” Robinson said. “I’ve never seen something bad happen to the defense when it’s sitting on the sideline.”
USC finished seventh in the SEC in total defense in 2017 but fifth in scoring defense and fourth in red-zone D. The Gamecocks played their best in the shadow of the goalposts, bending nearly double in some cases but usually discovering a path out of trouble.
Of USC’s nine wins last season, five came in the final 90 seconds on a defensive stop. N.C. State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida and Michigan were each driving for the tying or winning score (Florida would have had to score a touchdown with a two-point conversion, the Volunteers would have had to kick a PAT to win) but the Gamecocks stonewalled each.
D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons tipped away passes in the end zone. Steven Montac and Jamyest Williams had interceptions. Skai Moore and Jamarcus King blanketed a Commodores receiver and the throw was incomplete.
Outstanding efforts, all of them. Yet Smith, Lammons, Moore and King are gone. Not to say USC can’t get the same kind of production, but limiting previous chances so opponents don’t get into those situations would be better.
The Gamecocks were ninth in the SEC in allowing third-down conversions last year at 39.8 percent. That has to lessen.
“We want to be dominant in key situations … third down is a key situation,” Robinson said. “Sometimes you look at it, there’s some guys on the field don’t even know it’s third down. That should never happen. You got to understand down and distance, you got to have your head in the game.”
“Third-down guy” on the sideline will help with that. Getting the stops?
That’s when the defense stays bowed but unbroken.