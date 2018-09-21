COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley wanted this. As an assistant on the 2016 Olympic gold medal women's basketball team, she knew she’d probably be asked with head coach Geno Auriemma stepping down.
The announcement of Staley as Team USA coach came as no surprise, but now it’s time. Half of Staley’s life has been devoted to USA basketball, and as its head coach now, it’s her time.
Gold medal or nothing. That’s the goal.
“I feel real good about this team and what it can do to help us defend gold at the World Cup,” Staley said in a statement. “I feel that we got the best 12 to represent us, although it was extremely hard getting down to that number. But, that's what it's all about, having a great pool of players to get down to 12.”
It’s not Staley’s first action as head coach, but the FIBA Women’s World Cup that begins Saturday is the first competition she’ll be judged on. The Americans are going for their third straight World Cup gold medal, something they’ve never before claimed, and with it would come an automatic berth in the 2020 Olympics.
Team USA has won the past two Cups and four of the past five. The Americans are 103-21 lifetime in the event and Staley has earned 10 golds as a player (three Olympic), while helping coach or head-coaching six more gold squads.
It’s pressure, but pressure she knew she’d have when she accepted the gig.
Staley’s first World Cup game as head coach is at 1 p.m. Saturday against Senegal in Tenerife, Spain. The Americans will also play China and Latvia over the next four days and then see where they’re placed for the medal round.
The automatic Olympic spot goes to the gold medal winner while the rest have two more chances to qualify, at the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup or the 2020 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Staley’s plan, like every Team USA’s plan every four years, is to enjoy time off instead of playing in 2019 or 2020.
Helping her will be a 12-woman squad of devastating talent, led by five-time World Cup participant Sue Bird and four-time Cup participant Diana Taurasi. There are six returnees from the 2016 Olympic team and six newcomers, one of whom Staley knows quite well.
A’ja Wilson, the transcendent star that became the most decorated athlete in South Carolina history, made the team. Coming off a consensus National Player of the Year season and being named unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year, Wilson proved her worth in training camp and made the cut.
“USA is something I’m very committed to, ever since I was 16 years old. It’s something I take pride in,” Wilson said during camp. “A bigger opportunity came, and I have to capitalize on that while it’s there. You got to stay on top and capitalize on that opportunity.”
The entire team hasn’t been together that long, as Bird, WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd each just flew in after leading the Seattle Storm to the WNBA championship. Elena Delle Donne, who played for the runner-up Washington Mystics, also joined the squad.
Yet that’s a familiar scenario. Staley and the Team USA committee knew what each player could do despite not being in training camp.
“We had players fly in one or two days before the World Cup four years ago, so it’s not unfamiliar territory,” Staley said. “We’ve seen how it works, and we won a gold medal, so we got to make sure we follow that plan.”
There is no backup plan. It’s gold or bust.