COLUMBIA — He waited the longest, but came to the same conclusion as the others.
Bryan Edwards didn’t want to go just yet.
South Carolina’s talented junior wide receiver announced his NFL decision Tuesday with a funny (albeit profane) clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where lead character Jordan Belfort tells his staff he isn’t leaving. Edwards, quarterback Jake Bentley and offensive lineman Donell Stanley all turned down the lure of an early entry to the NFL for another year at USC.
Like Bentley, Edwards has a chance to set several records with his return. He needs 45 catches to pass the late Kenny McKinley for first place in receptions, 814 yards to pass Alshon Jeffery for first place in receiving yardage and eight touchdowns to pass Jeffery and Sidney Rice for first place in receiving touchdowns.
The Gamecocks’ offense was lethal over the final half of the season, although it drastically stalled at halftime of the Akron game. USC did not score in the final six quarters of the year, including a humiliating 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.
The three will give USC an immediate boost to a unit that lost Deebo Samuel but stands to return a variety of skill players.
Brown joining staff
The USC Board of Trustees is holding a teleconference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss athletic employment contracts. Will Muschamp is expected to add Thomas Brown, previously at Miami, as USC’s running backs coach.
The move will cause some re-shuffling of the Gamecocks’ staff and responsibilities.