COLUMBIA — She was nervous last year in the same situation.
This year?
Same.
“I grew up there. This was my whole life, five or six days out of the week,” South Carolina sophomore Bianca Jackson said. “It’s special coming back.”
Players routinely try to get on the floor at opposing arenas as quickly as possible. They need to find the dead spots, the soft spots, the slick spots on the floor that are so different from the ones they play on at home.
Jackson will double-up on her tour guide role Sunday, when the No. 10 Gamecocks open their season at Alabama State. They’re staying in downtown Montgomery, where there’s a great seafood place and a great barbecue place for team meal Saturday night.
And there’s the floor at Dunn-Oliver Acodome, where she spent as much time as she did anywhere else growing up.
“There’s a lot of family and friends coming,” she said. “I’ll be excited to see my family after the game, but I’ll focus on getting the win and coming back here.”
Jackson was often a grinning pigtailed ball girl for her mom, Alabama State coach Freda Freeman-Jackson, growing up. She did it while a banner recognizing the retired number and accomplishments of her dad, Alabama State men’s coach Lewis Jackson, hung above the court.
It’s a unique development where Bianca knew she’d always have a place, but when Dawn Staley came calling, she couldn’t turn that down. She signed with the Gamecocks a year off a national championship, and started 25 of 36 games last year as she was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team.
Staley did her a solid, agreeing to a 2-for-1 series with the Hornets to give Jackson a chance to play in front of her home fans. They began in Columbia last year and will return next year, but this year is the “1.”
Back to Montgomery, back to the dome, back to where her family will be cheering for and against her while her mother is trying to beat her. Talk about a scouting report — Freeman-Jackson will know exactly what to tell her defenders, and they may know some tricks as well after Jackson scored eight with six boards, three assists and two blocks in a 99-31 USC win last year.
“There’s been a lot of trash-talking back and forth,” she admitted. “But it’s all love.”
Staley has never been shy about giving smaller schools a home game after her program rose into the country’s elite, always remembering how late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt used to give her Temple teams games in Knoxville and Philadelphia. This one worked out so Jackson’s family can stay at home instead of traveling five hours to Colonial Life Arena.
“I think it’s going to be pretty special. To have your mom on the opposing sideline and then to open up at home, on Homecoming … ” Staley said. “I didn’t know it was Homecoming, but it should be a pretty good home crowd there.”
Staley hasn’t had to ride herd on Jackson too often, the sophomore coming in last year with hardly any of the wide-eyed wonder of a typical freshman. “Last year I talked to (Freeman-Jackson) a lot more,” she said. “Bianca seems to get the hang of things. When she gets out of hand, that’s when I usually send a text message. But she’s got the whole college balancing act down.”
Jackson said she and her mother talk every day, often a couple of times per day. This week, there’s been some loving teasing.
“She’ll play as hard on me as anybody else,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Jennings out
Alexis Jennings is still recovering from offseason surgery and most likely will not play Sunday. The hope is to have her ready for the Clemson game on Thursday. … Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Nelly Perry, who each sat out the exhibition game, are ready to go.