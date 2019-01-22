COLUMBIA — Rising senior Ty’Son Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a South Carolina spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The Gamecocks’ third-leading running back, Williams has split time in the backfield the past two years.
Being in the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean a player will transfer, but it gives coaches a chance to contact the player so the player can consider his options. Williams, who graduated from USC in December, would be immediately eligible if he chooses to follow through with a transfer.
A Sumter native, Williams played his freshman year at North Carolina before transferring to USC and sitting out the 2016 season. In his two seasons with the Gamecocks, he shared carries with Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson.
Williams never had a 100-yard rushing game, although he posted 95 yards against Louisiana Tech in 2017 and had 105 receiving yards against Ole Miss in 2018. Ole Miss was his best career game, as he rushed seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown and had the big receiving day before he broke his hand and missed the rest of the regular season.
Williams had four carries for nine yards in USC’s Belk Bowl loss. He started two of seven games this year and accumulated 341 yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns.
Dowdle is expected to lead the running backs group in 2019, although his injury history and new position coach Thomas Brown’s preference to play two backs leave room for others. Turner is expected to stay on defense after he finished the year there, but Denson also returns along with redshirt freshmen Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine. Brown also said that he’s very excited about true freshman Kevin Harris.
Williams is the seventh USC player to enter his name into the transfer portal, with Shameik Blackshear already choosing to play his final year at TCU. Javon Charleston, Jaylan Foster, Jesus Gibbs, Korey Banks and Nick Harvey are also in the portal.