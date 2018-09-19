COLUMBIA — If you can’t take criticism from your friends, when can you take it?
“We kind of teased him a little bit, because they had a little thing going, ‘Who had the best hands in the running back room?’ Obviously, he lost that one after that game,” South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards said. “But Rico’s not one of those guys who’s going down on things like that. He’s going to be Rico next week and he’s going to be ready to go.”
Nobody hung a frying pan over the gloves in Rico Dowdle’s locker after the Gamecocks’ 41-17 loss to Georgia.
Nobody hacked his iPad and set up a loop of the scene from “The Replacements” where Gene Hackman covers Orlando Jones’ hands with industrial-strength glue.
They gave him his space after Dowdle dropped three first-half passes against Georgia, the first that was bounced into the air for Deaundre Baker to turn into a pick-six. Some ribbing, some jokes, but they didn’t browbeat him.
Dowdle had a bad game, probably his worst career game. He took his medicine and is ready to drink something much more pleasant on Saturday.
“The Georgia game is in the past. Couple plays out there that should have been made,” Dowdle said. “It can’t happen. Just got to come back and learn from it, come back and work, come back the next week and work harder than ever to try and get the taste out your mouth.”
Edwards noted Dowdle’s sense of humor and chill nature, saying the team wouldn’t have poked at him if they weren’t sure he could take it.
Nobody’s excusing his performance, either.
“Obviously, he’s disappointed, but his confidence is still there,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “It ain’t nothing to really talk about. He understands what his job is, and I got to put the ball in a better place for him, and be better moving forward.”
Will Muschamp’s been coaching a long time. He understands how there can’t be star treatment for individuals, and how it does no good to constantly bring up mistakes, either.
It was Dowdle that returned early from a broken leg — a broken leg! — to give USC the spark it needed to erase a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit and win the Outback Bowl last year. It’s Dowdle that is the most talented of the Gamecocks’ running backs and still the No. 1 guy on the depth chart.
“Coach ’em all the same. Be very technical in their approach about three drops, some things we could have certainly cleaned up in the game,” Muschamp said. “It wasn’t a lack of want-to or effort. To me, if we’re being technical about an assignment, about a technique, about a fundamental, then we need to coach better. We’re talking in terms of effort, then we need to go in a different direction, and that wasn’t the issue.”
He had a bad game. Nobody, least of all him, are happy about that but as the saying goes, can’t let one bad game become two.
“The coaches always say, ‘We’re not going to blame anybody for anything. We’re all one,’” Dowdle said. “We lose together, we win together.”
The Gamecocks have claimed a lot of games with Dowdle on the roster. The last one they lost is off their minds, while his is onto the next one he can help win.