COLUMBIA — No controversies, no fisticuffs, no post-game accusations that could be tied up in court the next three months.
No excitement, either, outside of No. 19 South Carolina thrashing No. 25 Missouri 79-65 Monday to remain in the thick of the SEC regular-season championship race.
The Gamecocks (13-5, 5-1 SEC) and Tigers slogged through a whistle-happy game, USC’s 21-7 starting burst enough to pace the final three quarters. The officiating crew seemed determined to stop any potential altercations before they started and did so, calling every slight bit of contact a foul, which led to a nice, clean finish.
Boring? Maybe. But Dawn Staley didn’t care about the pace of the game. She wanted to win after a loss at Mississippi State and a week off following Monday’s game.
She got that, and there was nothing else to talk about. Even the double technicals in the third quarter, when USC’s Lele Grissett lightly elbowed Sophie Cunningham in the chest, and Missouri’s Akira Levy clapped a little too hard to celebrate it, were a footnote.
Bianca Cuevas-Moore showed exactly why she’s back in the starting lineup with 11 first-quarter points, Ty Harris shook off a bad first half to score 12 in the third quarter and the Gamecocks cruised. The game many waited nearly an entire year for and attended by several thousand bloodthirsty fans ended with a whimper.
But USC won. Which was always the main goal. The Gamecocks are in sole possession of second place in the SEC, one game behind Mississippi State, with 10 to play.
