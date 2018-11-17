COLUMBIA — If he had concerns about last week’s crushing loss to Florida carrying over, Will Muschamp had them alleviated throughout a strong week of practice. Even another injury-pocked game couldn’t derail South Carolina’s 49-9 trampling of Chattanooga Saturday.
“I was expecting our guys to play well,” he said. “Our guys understand that every week’s a season, and we’ll get ready for the next one.”
Of course, the next one …
Well, Muschamp only briefly mentioned it to the team afterward, keeping the focus on a dominant win. It was time to enjoy that one before stressing over the next one.
Muschamp became the first coach in school history to take the Gamecocks to a bowl game in each of his first three years, also tying Steve Spurrier’s record of 21 wins in his first three seasons with three games to play. USC’s offense was lethally efficient, piling up 602 yards and featuring one of quarterback Jake Bentley’s finest career games, along with three touchdowns from running back A.J. Turner.
Ahead by a lot, the plan came to fruition by getting several younger players some snaps, including a team-leading 112 rushing yards from freshman Deshaun Fenwick and the long-awaited debut of third-string QB Dakereon Joyner. USC reached a bowl and could feel good while preparing for the biggest game of the season.
Second-ranked Clemson, with a chance to make the Gamecocks’ season a stunning success and ruin the Tigers’ championship hopes at the same time, awaits.
What went right
* The Gamecocks again went fast offensively and again scored on a clinical drive to open the game. Bentley continued to flourish in the second half of the season, finding Turner for two passing touchdowns and then handing off for a third Turner TD.
He finished 25-of-29 for 339 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers. “I feel great physically, seeing things really well,” Bentley said. “I think we’ve kind of solidified what we do well the last couple of weeks, but continuing to grow as well.”
* Turner, with Rico Dowdle and Ty’Son Williams dressed but not expected to play with nagging injuries, was the workhorse back and player of the game. He had eight carries for 65 yards with three catches for 34 yards.
* Last week’s tackling issues seemed to be corrected, although the Gamecocks were playing much more of a passing team. No one defensive player had a dominant game but all contributed.
* Damani Staley recovered a fumble and Israel Mukuamu intercepted a pass. Javon Kinlaw and Kingsley Enagbare each blocked kicks to cost Chattanooga four points.
What went wrong
* Seriously?
Jaycee Horn went down on the first play and limped to the locker room with an ankle injury, making him USC’s approximately 458th safety injured this year. It’s an epidemic that had walk-on Jason Senn of Beaufort playing nearly the entire game in his place.
Muschamp said that it’s a lateral ankle sprain, not a high sprain, and he thinks Horn will be OK for next week. But it’s yet another worry for a position that cannot stay healthy.
“We’re going to see who’s up,” Muschamp said for next week.
* The injuries didn’t stop at safety. Kinlaw and Rick Sandidge also went down in the first half, although Sandidge returned and Kinlaw didn’t look seriously hurt as he stood on the sideline. D.J. Wonnum re-aggravated his ankle injury and sat out all but a snap or two, although he was also standing on the sideline throughout the game.
All, Muschamp said, should be OK for next week.
* Parker White missed his second field goal of the year, a 40-yarder in the second quarter. It was his first true miss of the year (the other was blocked).
Turning point
USC couldn’t make a drive last with five minutes left in the first half and punted. But Chattanooga (6-5) couldn’t do anything either, Keir Thomas rushing quarterback Nick Tiano and forcing a low throw that Keisean Nixon had covered short of the sticks.
USC got the ball back and went fast, Bentley finding Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel for big gains and then handing off to Mon Denson for a touchdown with 34 seconds to play. The score was 28-3 and the game effectively over.
Looking ahead
As if anybody didn’t know …
The Game waits next Saturday in Clemson. The Gamecocks have had a winning but disappointing season to this point. Get that one, and no matter what else happens, the season is a winner.