KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s never too late to mend.
South Carolina’s method of heavy rotation won 20 of 26 games before Sunday, but following a listless loss to Kentucky, coach Dawn Staley wasn’t afraid to try something else. At Tennessee, the No. 13 Gamecocks needing to win to keep their hopes of an SEC championship alive, shortened the bench, leaned on the players who got them to that championship level and smacked the Lady Volunteers 82-67.
“We went to a more experienced lineup because coming in here, we knew we would see a lot of different options,” Staley said. “We didn’t handle Kentucky’s press very well, so I thought we’d go with more experience.”
Something had to be fixed, tweaked, sparked, whatever the word was. Staley knew that Tennessee would have watched the Kentucky tape and seen USC’s struggles, and with top scorer Te’a Cooper already out for the game with a sprained ankle, she had to counter.
The veterans, the “old heads,” won out. Fifth-year seniors Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Doniyah Cliney led the way with career nights, Cuevas-Moore pouring in 28 points and Cliney matching her previous top game with 16. Staley only played eight Gamecocks, and freshmen Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton had a combined two minutes, as USC raced to a big first-quarter lead and controlled to the finish.
“I think we just needed to bounce back. We prepared really well for this game,” Cuevas-Moore said. “We wanted to show coach Staley we still are as good as we are.”
USC (20-7, 12-2 SEC) knew it let a winner-take-all matchup for the regular-season championship slip away with the Kentucky loss, and likely the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, but the Gamecocks are still alive for a title. All that’s needed is a tie in the standings, and if USC wins its final two games at Auburn and against Mississippi State, it will win the championship.
Mississippi State can also win it by beating LSU on Thursday and avoid the term “sharing the title” by beating USC on Sunday. But the Gamecocks are still in the hunt, and a title is a title, no matter how many teams claim it.
“We talk about all of our goals being in place, and we’ll leave it there,” Staley said. “We’ll leave it pretty generic. I think the players understand what’s at stake.”
Trending up
* Cuevas-Moore and Cliney handled the bulk of the scoring, but point guard Ty Harris dished a career-high 14 assists. She was also fearless at slashing to the basket, winding up with 11 points.
“She did what a point guard was supposed to do in a game like this,” Staley said.
* Alexis Jennings had to sit with two fouls in the first half but was formidable when the Gamecocks needed her most. They got her the ball on the first play of the fourth quarter and she muscled in another basket to restore an 11-point lead.
Jennings had 15 points and seven rebounds with three blocks. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had eight points, two in a crucial moment when she finished a pretty reverse baseline layup.
* USC built its 20-point first-half lead with speed and 3-pointers. The Gamecocks aced four 3s in the first half and had 15 points off 12 Tennessee turnovers.
When the Lady Vols began controlling the ball more in the second half, USC patiently waited for its shots but still had the 3s. Cuevas-Moore and Cliney each hit from long range when USC needed it most.
“I think we live for moments like this,” Cuevas-Moore said. “Me and Doniyah have been in the program for a long time, so I think we know what it takes when it comes to a moment like that.”
Trending down
* The Gamecocks let a 20-point lead get down to seven, but that was the only drawback. And they handled it extremely well.
Otherwise, it was one of the best quarters they played all season and one of the best games front-to-back.
Casting Cooper
Cooper traveled to the game but did not play, her left ankle cocooned in a cast. She said on a video tweeted before the game that it wasn’t a long-term injury and she would be back eventually, but she was deprived of a homecoming in Knoxville.
Staley said that if it was a tournament game, Cooper could have played. They erred on the side of caution to have her ready for the biggest games going forward.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at Auburn on Thursday.