COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose four spots to No. 12 in this week's Associated Press women's Top 25 after winning three games last week, including over then-No. 19 Kentucky on the road.
USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday and is then off until traveling to No. 5 Connecticut on Monday.
The Clemson women's team did not receive votes this week after dropping each of its games last week. The Tigers have lost three in a row, each to Top 25 teams, after a 14-5 start.
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Louisville
3. Oregon
4. Notre Dame
5. Connecticut
6. Mississippi State
7. Oregon State
8. Marquette
9. N.C. State
10. Maryland
11. Stanford
12. South Carolina
13. Gonzaga
14. Texas
15. Syracuse
16. Iowa
17. Utah
18. Texas A&M
19. Kentucky
20. Rutgers
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Michigan State
24. Florida State
25. Miami
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17; North Carolina 13; UCF 10; Missouri 7; West Virginia 5; New Mexico 4; Drake 3; California 2; Minnesota 2; Rice 2; BYU 1; Central Michigan 1
CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25
1. Baylor
2. Louisville
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. Notre Dame
6. Mississippi State
7. Marquette
8. Oregon State
9. N.C. State
10. Stanford
11. Maryland
12. Syracuse
13. Gonzaga
14. Texas
15. South Carolina
16. Michigan State
17. Arizona State
18. Iowa
19. Kentucky
20. Rutgers
21. Florida State
22. Utah
23. Texas A&M
24. Iowa State
25. South Dakota
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Marquette
11. Virginia Tech
12. Houston
13. Kansas
14. Villanova
15. Purdue
16. Louisville
17. Iowa State
18. Texas Tech
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. LSU
22. Florida State
23. Buffalo
24. Maryland
25. Cincinnati
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi State 133, Auburn 128, Kansas State 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3
CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25
1. Tennessee
2. Gonzaga
3. Duke
4. Virginia
5. Kentucky
6. Michigan
7. Nevada
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Virginia Tech
11. Houston
12. Kansas
13. Marquette
14. Villanova
15. Texas Tech
16. Wisconsin
17. Maryland
18. Louisville
19. Purdue
20. Buffalo
21. LSU
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Iowa State
25. Kansas State