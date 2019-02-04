NCAA North Carolina AT South Carolina Basketball

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose four spots to No. 12 in this week's Associated Press women's Top 25 after winning three games last week, including over then-No. 19 Kentucky on the road. 

USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday and is then off until traveling to No. 5 Connecticut on Monday. 

The Clemson women's team did not receive votes this week after dropping each of its games last week. The Tigers have lost three in a row, each to Top 25 teams, after a 14-5 start. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Louisville

3. Oregon

4. Notre Dame

5. Connecticut

6. Mississippi State

7. Oregon State

8. Marquette

9. N.C. State

10. Maryland

11. Stanford

12. South Carolina

13. Gonzaga

14. Texas

15. Syracuse

16. Iowa

17. Utah

18. Texas A&M

19. Kentucky

20. Rutgers

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Michigan State

24. Florida State

25. Miami

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17; North Carolina 13; UCF 10; Missouri 7; West Virginia 5; New Mexico 4; Drake 3; California 2; Minnesota 2; Rice 2; BYU 1; Central Michigan 1

CLONINGER'S WOMEN'S TOP 25

1. Baylor

2. Louisville

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. Notre Dame

6. Mississippi State

7. Marquette

8. Oregon State

9. N.C. State

10. Stanford

11. Maryland

12. Syracuse

13. Gonzaga

14. Texas

15. South Carolina

16. Michigan State

17. Arizona State

18. Iowa

19. Kentucky

20. Rutgers

21. Florida State

22. Utah

23. Texas A&M

24. Iowa State

25. South Dakota

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Kentucky

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

10. Marquette

11. Virginia Tech

12. Houston

13. Kansas

14. Villanova

15. Purdue

16. Louisville

17. Iowa State

18. Texas Tech

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. LSU

22. Florida State

23. Buffalo

24. Maryland

25. Cincinnati

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi State 133, Auburn 128, Kansas State 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3

CLONINGER'S MEN'S TOP 25

1. Tennessee

2. Gonzaga

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Kentucky

6. Michigan

7. Nevada

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

10. Virginia Tech

11. Houston

12. Kansas

13. Marquette

14. Villanova

15. Texas Tech

16. Wisconsin

17. Maryland

18. Louisville

19. Purdue

20. Buffalo

21. LSU

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Iowa State

25. Kansas State

