COLUMBIA — Trailing 6-0 after three innings, South Carolina rallied for eight consecutive runs in an 8-6 win over Winthrop on Tuesday at Founders Park.
South Carolina (3-1) chipped away at the lead built up by Winthrop (1-3), cutting the lead to 6-4 before taking the lead for good with three runs in the sixth.
With two outs in the sixth, Noah Campbell singled and advanced to third on an error off Quinntin Perez’s bat. Former Summerville High star TJ Hopkins doubled to score Campbell, then Luke Berryhill singled to left field, scoring Hopkins and Perez to give the Gamecocks a 7-6 lead.
USC scored its final run in the eighth after Campbell doubled and scored as Hopkins reached on a throwing error.
Sophomore Parker Coyne (1-0) surrendered just one hit in three innings pitched, striking out six of the 10 batters faced. Sawyer Bridges got the seven-out save, giving up just one hit in 21/3 innings.
Winthrop’s Colton Rendon (0-1) allowed five runs, just two earned, in 21/3 innings pitched.
Hopkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, upping his batting average to .438 on the year. Campbell was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.
South Carolina now has a 19-7 series advantage on Winthrop and has won four in a row over the Eagles.
South Carolina will face Presbyterian Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
No. 23 Coastal Carolina 10, UNC Wilmington 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Cameron Pearcey went 3 for 4 with a solo home run as Coastal Carolina rode a five-run first inning to defeat UNC Wilmington at Brooks Field.
The Chanticleers are 4-0 for the first time since 2008.
Scott Kobos (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four over two scoreless innings. Freshman Alaska Abney picked up a three-inning save, striking out four, walking two and allowing just one hit.
Kieton Rivers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Scott McKeon was 2 for 5 with a double 2B and two RBIs and Mike Koenig doubled and drove in two.
Doug Angeli went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIS, and Cole Weiss went 3 for 5, combining for all but one of the hits for the Seahawks (3-2).
Angeli’s solor homer in the bottom of the sixth cut Coastal’s lead to 6-5, but the Chanticleers added three in the seventh and Pearcey’s homer in the eighth.
Coastal Carolina hosts Michigan State in a doubleheader on Friday at noon on day one of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach.
CofC-CSU rescheduled
Due to the changing weather forecast and the impending arrival of heavy rain and high winds, Tuesday’s game between College of Charleston and Charleston Southern was rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday before being moved to Tuesday then back again to Wednesday.
Senior Noah Hinzman is scheduled to take the ball for the Cougars opposite Charleston Southern senior Cody Maw.