COLUMBIA — It’s the power.
A 320-pound offensive lineman should not be able to vertical jump 31½ inches. Only five linemen at this year’s NFL combine did better.
It’s the explosion. The weight sleds leave skid marks on the turf at the indoor practice field when he’s behind them.
It’s the heritage, a tight friendship with former left tackle Dennis Daley, now training for his NFL shot, that bloomed into experience.
Mix that together and why wouldn’t South Carolina want Sadarius Hutcherson as Daley’s replacement, the guy on the offensive line tasked with protecting quarterback Jake Bentley from vicious blindside hits?
“Our mentality is Dennis was a great player, and he’s on to the next level, and we expect the same from the next guy that steps in,” USC line coach Eric Wolford said. “I want Hutch to play better than Dennis, I want Hutch to get drafted higher than Dennis. That’s all of our mentality.”
Hutcherson started every game at right guard last season and boasts 17 starts among his 23 games with the Gamecocks, but left tackle is a different bear to wrestle. It’s he who shoulders the responsibility of protecting Bentley when he drops back to pass. It’s he who’s often flying solo from the other four linemen’s assignments.
“(You’re) much more on an island, much more by yourself most of the time,” Hutcherson said. “Pass-blocking will be much harder because you really don’t get any help.”
Hutcherson's not as tall as Daley (6-4 to Daley’s 6-6), but he’s big, strong, quick and explosive.
“A lot of guys are strong in the weight room but amazingly, on the field, they’re not powerful,” said Wolford, who credited Hutcherson as one of the Gamecocks’ most explosive players. “Either a guy has power in his body or he doesn’t. I think you’re kind of born with it.”
Hutcherson has the tools, talent and mind to handle the position. It doesn’t hurt that he also has the blue-collar attitude Wolford covets.
"If Twitter's real important to you ... and recruiting's really, really important to you, and that's all you worry about, and you worry about stars and all those kinds of things, I don't know that you're really an offensive lineman. That's more for skill guys,” said Wolford, a former lineman at Kansas State. “We're not wired like that. We know what's important."
Hutcherson said he suspected it was coming, the sit-down after the Belk Bowl and being told they’d like to train him at left tackle. “It can be difficult at times, it can also be fun at times,” he said.
Most wouldn’t describe having to counter a defensive end’s stiff-arm designed to turn your chest into oatmeal a fun time, but that’s what furthered Hutcherson’s likelihood for the spot. He’s good salt-of-the-earth people, like Wolford wants all his linemen to be.
“He’s trained there in the past, so it’s not like it’s anything new for him. There are some intricacies as far as learning the position but I expect him to do well,” Wolford said. “I believe in the guy. He’s done well thus far.”
That trust delivers more power to an already powerful player.
Manos injured, Farrell cross-training
Center Hank Manos, who started the Belk Bowl, has been out a couple of days with a sprained ankle. Chandler Farrell, a Summerville native who was placed on scholarship last season, has been repping at center with the starters but also looking at a new position.
Wolford said that Farrell will rep some at right guard. It’s a spot that needs experience and Farrell could give the other two competitors, sophomore Eric Douglas and redshirt sophomore Jordan Rhodes, a push.