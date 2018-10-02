COLUMBIA — There were several reasons why South Carolina lost to Kentucky, but the quarterback always receives the worst of the abuse. Fans were lobbying for Jake Bentley to be benched Saturday after he posted a scant 9 passing yards in the first half and threw three interceptions.
Bentley is banged up, but should play Saturday against Missouri.
“He’s still sore, but it’s a long time till Saturday, and I think he’ll be fine," coach Will Muschamp said.
Bentley injured his knee late against Kentucky when he slid to the ground. He said he didn’t hear anything pop but his knee was starting to tighten, and Muschamp took him out as a precaution. He said he felt fine after the game.
Other players gave differing views of Bentley at practice on Tuesday but all said he was there in some form. Bentley did not speak Tuesday and a school spokesperson said he was in treatment.
Muschamp also apologized for Bentley not being there but said he had treatment and then class.
Backup Michael Scarnecchia was requested to speak Tuesday. He was not approved.