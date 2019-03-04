Wide receiver Jaheim Bell torched secondaries last season. The 6-3, 204-pounder from of Valdosta, Ga., had more than 800 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns. He’s considered an athlete by recruiting analysts but schools like South Carolina like him for his offensive skills.
Bell visited USC in January and he’s kept in regular contact with head coach Will Muschamp and recruiter Bobby Bentley.
“I have a good relationship with coach Bentley and hear from him almost every day,” Bell said. “They like my hands and speed.”
Bell has visited USC twice and he plans another visit in June when his 7-on-7 team is in Columbia. Along with USC, Bell said Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and Penn State are some others showing him strong interest. He also has visited Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech, and was back at Tennessee over the weekend.
He plans to name his top 10 on his birthday, June 14th. He is not graduating early and won’t make a decision until after his senior season.
Tight end Braiden McGregor of Port Huron, Mich., picked up an offer from Clemson in December and the Tigers have continued to make their interest known. McGregor (6-5, 245) plans to see the program up close on a visit March 14.
“Someone there is always talking to me, whether it’s their recruiting page or coach (Danny) Pearman, or coach (Tony) Elliott, or coach (Todd) Bates, and even coach (Jeff) Scott. It’s any one of them that are always texting me and making sure I am alright, and they are always telling me how excited they are to get me down there for a visit.”
McGregor has over 25 offers that include Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Michigan and Ohio State. McGregor also plays defensive end and Clemson is one of the schools to offer for both positions. He has visited Michigan and plans to visit Florida, Florida State, Alabama and LSU. He’ll then work on cutting his list.
Offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine (6-8, 340) of Ellenwood, Ga., and Hutchinson (Kan.) JC received an offer from USC. He also has offers from Missouri and West Virginia. Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford continues to work Turnetine hard and has put the Gamecocks in the lead for him.
“They’re still number one to be honest,” Turnetine said. “I keep in touch (with Wolford) every day and I plan to visit out there very soon. Hopefully it will be official.”
Tight end John Copenhaver of Roswell, Ga., visited USC for a junior day in January. Since then the Gamecocks have been in regular communication with him. Copenhaver said Muschamp and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley have been inspiring him while at the same time keeping him in the loop about developments within the program.
“Coach Muschamp and coach Bentley have been recruiting pretty heavily,” Copenhaver said. “I’ve just been talking to them and keeping up with them a lot. He (Muschamp) sends me an inspirational quote every day and it kind of gets my day going.”
Copenhaver said he caught around 50 passes last season for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns. He can play attached as a pure tight end or he can detach and play in the slot as a receiver. Copenhaver plans to return to USC, possibly for the spring game. If not then, he’ll be back for camp in June or July.
He’s also visited North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest. He plans to go to Florida for a junior day and is also planning to see Georgia Tech, Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska. Some of Copenhaver’s most recent offers were Nebraska, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Indiana and Florida.
Tight end Lukas Ungar of Morristown, N.J., named his top five as Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford. Clemson offered Ungar in December and the Tigers moved into a position of prominence right away.
"Clemson is obviously a great program and it is a position of need at the Tigers," Ungar said. "Clemson is a school that speaks for itself. It would be amazing to play for the number one team in the country and play for coach Swinney and coach Pearman."
USC wide receiver target Michael Wyman of Greensboro, N.C., plans to release his top schools soon. He has made multiple visits to USC and the Gamecocks have been high up on his list. He visited Georgia Friday.
USC made the top 5 with linebacker Mohamed Kaba of North Carolina. The others on the list are North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and Tennessee.
USC commitment offensive lineman Issiah Walker of Miami was offered by Ohio State. He’s also getting a strong push from Florida and Miami.
Clemson is in the top eight with linebacker Antoine Sampah of Woodbridge, Va. The other seven are Florida State, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, Penn State and Oregon.
USC and Clemson target linebacker De’Rickey Wright of Atallah, Ala., was offered by Texas A&M. He visited USC in January and plans to visit Clemson this month.
Clemson and USC both offered cornerback Clark Phillips of La Habra, Calif., but neither was included in his top 12 he announced over the weekend.
USC offered linebacker Josh White of Cypress, Tex. He's a national level recruit based on his listed offers at this point.
Clemson and USC target running back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga., was offered by Syracuse.
Clemson target WR Rakim Jarrett of Washington, D.C., was offered by Miami.
Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp took a visit to Georgia over the weekend. Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris visited West Virginia over the weekend.
Basketball
USC coach Frank Martin has developed a bit of a pipeline to one of the top high school basketball programs in the country.
Over his time at USC, Martin has gone up to Roselle Catholic in New Jersey and signed Michael Carrera, Chris Silva and Alonzo Frink. He’s now involved with another big man from the program in 6-11 Clifford Omoruyi, a native of Nigeria.
Omoruyi (Class of 2020) recently visited USC with his guardian. He also has visited West Virginia, N.C. State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Massachusetts and others. Miami, Auburn, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Illinois and Connecticut are among his offers.