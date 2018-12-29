CHARLOTTE — There’s no doubt Will Muschamp has made progress from the 3-9 mess he inherited three years ago when he became South Carolina's head coach.
But what’s tangible? What’s real?
Muschamp has won more games than any South Carolina coach in his first three seasons, and he’s the only one to take the Gamecocks to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.
He has just one win against a top 25 team (Tennessee in 2016). He has a 12-12 SEC record. He has one bowl win over an unranked Michigan team.
He has no wins over Georgia and Clemson, which is understandable. He has no wins over Kentucky or Texas A&M, which is not.
If the Gamecocks had beaten Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Saturday, they would consider 2018 a fine if slightly disappointing season. After all, USC has won eight games in a season only 14 times in 125 years. An 8-5 record would have been an amazing accomplishment considering half the defense was hurt most of the season.
They didn’t beat Virginia — a 28-0 winner — and finish with a 7-6 record that can’t all be blamed on injuries. And now the Gamecocks head into Muschamp’s fourth season with a lot of players coming back but also losing a lot of others, with a significantly tougher schedule.
There is a lot to like. Recruiting is better. The operations building that USC moves into next week is what Muschamp calls a game-changer. The disjointed mess that Steve Spurrier left him has been swept away.
“We obviously had some setbacks. We’ve recruited well, we’ve got a lot of good players coming back,” Muschamp said. “Are we better from Day 1? Night and day. It’s 100 percent better. The future is bright, but this is a disappointing day.”
Had Spurrier only left the remnants and Muschamp was getting to bowls every season, nobody’s complaining. But Spurrier won before that, and won a lot, and beat the teams USC fans really like to beat.
There’s no “hot seat” or anything close to that. Progress has definitely been made. That’s tangible.
The Gamecocks need something real. Real soon.