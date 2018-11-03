OXFORD, Miss. – How’s it go? “Great players aren’t great all the time, only when they gotta be?”
South Carolina’s defense didn’t stop much Saturday – but it stopped Ole Miss when it had to.
The Gamecocks were dragged through the chewed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium turf for 600 yards on Saturday but produced three consecutive three-and-outs and a turnover on downs on Ole Miss’ last four possessions, clinching a 48-44 win. Trailing 10 with 14:15 to go, USC’s defense got the ball back, Jake Bentley led two touchdown drives and the Gamecocks walked out of Oxford with a critical win.
