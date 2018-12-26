CHARLOTTE — It was one of the greatest individual performances in South Carolina football history.
Opening kickoff — the season-opening kickoff — to the house. Full-speed one-on-one slant to the end zone. One-handed catch in the corner.
Deebo Samuel. Three touchdowns. South Carolina beat N.C. State in Bank of America Stadium to start a 9-4 season.
“Every play,” Bryan Edwards said when asked about his favorite of Samuel’s moves that day. “I remember like it was yesterday. He had the one-handed catch. He had one across the middle where he just kind of beat the guy. I thought, ‘Dude’s gonna be special.’”
He was, as he was for his entire USC career. But as the Gamecocks prepare to face Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Saturday in that same stadium, there will be no repeat. Samuel will be there, but in the stands.
“After the Akron game, I walked in the weight room, it was 30 people with ‘Deebo Samuel’s cousin (nametags),’ nephew, whatever,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He told me what was going to happen and what he thought the best thing for his family was and when you see that, the amount of people that supported him, and how he can kind of change his whole family’s life by his career, you can’t really fault him for that.”
Samuel elected to skip the Belk Bowl to begin training for the NFL, an understandable move considering his history of injuries. His entire goal this year was to replace what he lost last year when he broke his leg in the third game of the season, costing him a potential Heisman Trophy campaign after he’d already scored six TDs.
He had to show NFL personnel he could last a full season and did that, although he won’t play the 13th game. His teammates understood why he made his decision and all said they are 100 percent behind him.
It does leave a hole in USC’s offense, though, which is why the Gamecocks’ deep stock of tight ends were all getting turns in the slot during Wednesday’s practice. Along with Edwards and Shi Smith, Josh Vann was repping with the first-teamers as USC tinkered with the question.
Who will replace Deebo?
No one, by himself.
His many contributions by a group of many players? Sure.
“We’re just going to go out there and do what we got to do,” Smith said. “Deebo was a big help, but we still got to go out there and play without him.”
Vann was steady when he got into games this year, catching 18 passes for 188 yards and a score. In body type, he can play Samuel’s inside role while Smith can play outside.
It’s the tight ends who may benefit the most. That unit faced the same quandary last year when Hayden Hurst went pro (he played in the Outback Bowl and was a first-round draft pick). No one person could replace all that Hurst was, but Kiel Pollard, Jacob August, Kyle Markway and K.C. Crosby can try.
They combined for 36 catches, 413 yards and four touchdowns this season. Against a Virginia secondary that likes to play the deep receivers, a USC tight end matched with a linebacker looks awfully tasty.
“Obviously, it’s different because he’s not there. You kind of miss him just being him and being in the meeting rooms and being that presence,” Edwards said. “But we did it two years ago (Samuel missed USC's victory over Michigan in last year’s Outback Bowl), so we’re kind of used to it. It’s not a drastic change.”
Nothing’s stopping Samuel from giving pointers as the game approaches. Whoever heads back to return the opening kick, especially if it’s from the Southeast end zone, may do well to listen.