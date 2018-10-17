BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky was picked to win the SEC championship while South Carolina was predicted 11th in the preseason media poll released Wednesday at SEC Tipoff.
The Gamecocks’ Chris Silva, the reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the first-team preseason All-SEC team.
The league is coming off a record year where eight teams made the NCAA tournament. Only two, Kentucky and Texas A&M, made it past the first weekend and each was bounced in the Sweet 16.
The SEC is expected to have at least five teams in the first Top 25 of the year when it’s released next week, with Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn expected to be in the Top 10. The Wildcats could be No. 1.