South Carolina NC State Football (copy) (copy)

Deebo Samuel was the only South Carolina player to earn first-team honors on the All-SEC preseason team announced Friday. He was voted first-team wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose player. File/AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s contingent at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week was asked several questions about the Gamecocks' Week 2 matchup with Georgia. Most figure that game will be the deciding factor in the SEC East race.

The media voted accordingly.

The Gamecocks were picked second in the SEC East Division behind Georgia in the media preseason poll released Friday, USC receiving 1,535 points and eight votes for first place in the East. Alabama was picked to win the SEC championship, with USC receiving four votes for that prize.

The media has correctly predicted the SEC champion just six times since 1992. Alabama was picked to win last year and didn’t even make it to the SEC Championship Game, although the Crimson Tide won the national championship.

Deebo Samuel led a group of three USC players who were placed on the preseason all-SEC team. Samuel, coming off a season in which he only played 11 quarters but scored six touchdowns, was voted first-team wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose player.

Zack Bailey was selected third-team offensive lineman, while punter Joseph Charlton made the second team. Leading returning receiver Bryan Edwards — who became the Gamecocks’ focal point when Samuel was injured — didn’t make any of the five remaining wide receiver spots after Samuel.

The Gamecocks were also shut out on the defensive squad, an eyebrow-raising snub considering linebacker T.J. Brunson and defensive end D.J. Wonnum are back. Each is expected to lead the Gamecocks in their specialties — Brunson in tackles and Wonnum in sacks — this season.

PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First team

QB       Drew Lock, Missouri  

RB        Damien Harris, Alabama          

RB        Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR       A.J. Brown, Ole Miss                  

WR       Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri  

OL        Jonah Williams, Alabama     

OL        Greg Little, Ole Miss                     

OL        Martez Ivey, Florida                         

OL        Trey Smith, Tennessee          

C          Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama                               

 Second team

QB        Jarrett Stidham, Auburn                      

RB         D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB        Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M          

WR       Terry Godwin, Georgia                    

WR       Ryan Davis, Auburn          

TE         Isaac Nauta, Georgia    

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia  

OL        Lester Cotton, Alabama                    

OL        Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas                    

OL        Garrett Brumfield, LSU                        

C           Lamont Gaillard, Georgia                                   

 Third team

*QB     Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

*QB     Jake Fromm, Georgia                                                

RB        Aeris Williams, Mississippi State            

RB         Jordan Scarlett, Florida       

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama                     

WR       Emanuel Hall, Missouri               

TE         C.J. Conrad, Kentucky                           

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama           

OL        Zack Bailey, South Carolina     

OL        Javon Patterson, Ole Miss  

OL        Marquel Harrell, Auburn       

C          Erik McCoy, Texas A&M                         

DEFENSE

First team

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama                                 

DL        Cece Jefferson, Florida                         

DL        Montez Sweat, Mississippi State                      

DL        Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State                     

LB         Devin White, LSU                      

LB         Anfernee Jennings, Alabama     

LB         Mack Wilson, Alabama                      

DB       Deandre Baker, Georgia                             

DB       Greedy Williams, LSU                 

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia                  

DB        Deionte Thompson, Alabama              

 Second team

DL        Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia                                          

DL        Terry Beckner, Missouri               

DL         Derrick Brown, Auburn               

DL        Isaiah Buggs, Alabama        

LB         Josh Allen, Kentucky     

LB         Deshaun Davis, Auburn      

LB         D’Andre Walker, Georgia         

DB        Mike Edwards, Kentucky                      

DB        Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida                      

DB        Jamel Dean, Auburn                         

DB        CJ Henderson, Florida

 Third team

DL        Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU        

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn                      

*DL       Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL      Landis Durham, Texas A&M   

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama                        

LB         David Reese, Florida    

LB        De'Jon Harris, Arkansas                          

DB        Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State     

DB        Marco Wilson, Florida                   

DB        Javaris Davis, Auburn                    

DB        Santos Ramirez, Arkansas 

SPECIALISTS

First team

P           Corey Fatony, Missouri                                    

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                         

RS        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina                                     

AP        Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

 Second team

P           Joseph Charlton, South Carolina                                  

PK        Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M                                          

RS         Mecole Hardman, Georgia                  

AP        Trevon Diggs, Alabama                 

 Third team

P           Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU   

PK         Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS         Trevon Diggs, Alabama  

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida    

* Indicates a tie

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags