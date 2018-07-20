Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.