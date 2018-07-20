COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s contingent at SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week was asked several questions about the Gamecocks' Week 2 matchup with Georgia. Most figure that game will be the deciding factor in the SEC East race.
The media voted accordingly.
The Gamecocks were picked second in the SEC East Division behind Georgia in the media preseason poll released Friday, USC receiving 1,535 points and eight votes for first place in the East. Alabama was picked to win the SEC championship, with USC receiving four votes for that prize.
The media has correctly predicted the SEC champion just six times since 1992. Alabama was picked to win last year and didn’t even make it to the SEC Championship Game, although the Crimson Tide won the national championship.
Deebo Samuel led a group of three USC players who were placed on the preseason all-SEC team. Samuel, coming off a season in which he only played 11 quarters but scored six touchdowns, was voted first-team wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose player.
Zack Bailey was selected third-team offensive lineman, while punter Joseph Charlton made the second team. Leading returning receiver Bryan Edwards — who became the Gamecocks’ focal point when Samuel was injured — didn’t make any of the five remaining wide receiver spots after Samuel.
The Gamecocks were also shut out on the defensive squad, an eyebrow-raising snub considering linebacker T.J. Brunson and defensive end D.J. Wonnum are back. Each is expected to lead the Gamecocks in their specialties — Brunson in tackles and Wonnum in sacks — this season.
PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First team
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Martez Ivey, Florida
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Second team
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
Third team
*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
First team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB Greedy Williams, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Second team
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB CJ Henderson, Florida
Third team
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB David Reese, Florida
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
DB Marco Wilson, Florida
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
First team
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second team
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Third team
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
* Indicates a tie